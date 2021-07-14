William H. Greene III, 70, founder of insurance firm and philanthropist

He began his career in the insurance brokerage business in 1975 as a traveling marketing representative at Brokers Marketplace, Inc.

Three years later, he began work as a broker at Montgomery & Collins, Inc., where he rose through the ranks to become a branch manager and eventually vice president.

In October 1986, Mr. Greene founded Greene & Associates, where he was CEO and chairman, starting with himself and his wife as the only employees.

Wil Cote, the first associate hired by the Greenes, wrote, "Team Greene grew even in the toughest times, including market changes and carrier collapses, thanks to Bill’s clarity of leadership, his determination and his warm and unpredictable sense of humor."

In 2015, Mr. Greene began handing over the company to his daughter Jennifer, the company's current president.

Mr. Greene was well known for his philanthropy. The W.H. Greene Foundation, which he named for his late father, funded more than 100 recipients.

After supporting Roswell Park through the years, the Greenes made a larger donation to thank those who had treated him. They asked the hospital to allocate it where it was most needed, which resulted in the Bill and Jane Greene Transplant & Cellular Therapy Center.