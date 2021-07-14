William H. Greene III, 70, founder of insurance firm and philanthropist

Jan. 24, 1951 – July 12, 2021
William H. Greene III fought a tenacious six-year battle with small cell lung cancer. In gratitude for his care at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, he and his wife Jane funded the Bill and Jane Greene Transplant & Cellular Therapy Center.
But Roswell was only one of hundreds of places Mr. Greene supported.
From his alma maters St. Francis High School and St. Bonaventure University to Friends of the Night People in Buffalo, he enjoyed assisting any agency, school or hospital whose work he admired.
An Orchard Park resident, Mr. Greene was 70.
"My dad was generous, hardworking, accepting, honest, determined, and faith-filled," said his daughter Kristie Greene.
He was born in Buffalo, the oldest child of Helen Collins Greene and William H. Greene Jr., who owned Greene Insurance and Real Estate in Hamburg.
A 1969 graduate of St. Francis High School, Mr. Greene earned a bachelor's degree in 1973 from St. Bonaventure.
On May 24, 1974, he and Jane Pasiecznik married in St. Barbara's Church in Lackawanna.
He began his career in the insurance brokerage business in 1975 as a traveling marketing representative at Brokers Marketplace, Inc.
Three years later, he began work as a broker at Montgomery & Collins, Inc., where he rose through the ranks to become a branch manager and eventually vice president.
In October 1986, Mr. Greene founded Greene & Associates, where he was CEO and chairman, starting with himself and his wife as the only employees.
Wil Cote, the first associate hired by the Greenes, wrote, "Team Greene grew even in the toughest times, including market changes and carrier collapses, thanks to Bill’s clarity of leadership, his determination and his warm and unpredictable sense of humor."
In 2015, Mr. Greene began handing over the company to his daughter Jennifer, the company's current president.
Mr. Greene was well known for his philanthropy. The W.H. Greene Foundation, which he named for his late father, funded more than 100 recipients.
After supporting Roswell Park through the years, the Greenes made a larger donation to thank those who had treated him. They asked the hospital to allocate it where it was most needed, which resulted in the Bill and Jane Greene Transplant & Cellular Therapy Center.
The ribbon-cutting was in February.
"Bill Greene and his wife Jane have been dedicated supporters of Roswell Park for almost a decade," Cindy Eller, executive director of the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation and the hospital's chief development officer, said in a statement. "Their generosity has accelerated innovative research in immunotherapy and cancer care for patients at Roswell Park not only today but into the future."
Inspired by the compassion shown to one of their daughters who was once a patient, the Greenes supported the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital for more than three decades.
In 2021, the hospital dedicated a wing in the emergency department to the couple.
"Bill, Jane, and their family foundation, W.H. Greene Foundation, have been loyal and generous supporters of Children’s Hospital since the early 1990s," said Allegra Jaros, president of Oishei Children’s Hospital.
Two significant gifts in 2020 helped children and families cope with pandemic challenges, Jaros said.
The Greenes also supported renovations of the emergency department in Mercy Hospital of Buffalo.
Mr. Greene was a benefactor to Friends of the Night People, which his daughter Kristie Greene said was "one of his favorites – he loved to serve alongside his children and grandchildren here."
He served on the Alumni Board of St. Francis High School in the 1980s and served three terms on the school board, two of them as chair. In 2009 he received the school's Fr. Justin Figas Award, and in 2010, the Fr. Leon Krop Alumni Recognition Award. The coaching office in the Gacioch Family Athletic Center is named for him.
At St. Bonaventure, Mr. Greene served on the finance committee to raise funds for the Gaudete Awards.
In 1982, he joined the Orchard Park Country Club, where he golfed.
He enjoyed the outdoors, weekends at his Ellicottville home skiing with his children and grandchildren and collecting cars.
He was a Buffalo Bills season ticketholder for more than 20 years, and held season tickets to the Buffalo Sabres and St. Bonaventure basketball.
He enjoyed his grandchildren's sporting events.
Besides his wife of 47 years, Mr. Greene is survived by three daughters, Jennifer, Kristie and Caitlin Greene; a brother, Terry Greene; two sisters, Mary Beth Scanlon and Ellen Ebert; and nine grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna.