William B. Oshei, 75, retired vice president of Fibron Products

March 9, 1947 - Dec. 18, 2022

William "Billy" Bayliss Oshei, a retired executive vice president of Fibron Products Inc. and former owner of the Golden Swan on Ellicott Street, died Sunday at Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo in Cheektowaga.

Most recently a resident of the Orleans County Village of Lyndonville, he was 75.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Oshei attended Elmwood Franklin School, Nichols School, Ridley College in St. Catharines, Ont., and Hoosac School in Hoosick Falls. He earned a bachelor's degree of business administration from Mitchell College in New London, Conn.

The son of the late Robert Chittenden Oshei and Mary Elizabeth Bayliss, he was the grandnephew of John R. Oishei, the founder of Trico Products.

Mr. Oshei worked in his family's business, Fibron Products, a former Buffalo manufacturer of laminated wood for the cutlery and hardware industries, attaining the position of executive vice president.

The company sold millions of knife handles to top U.S. manufacturers that included W.R. Case, Camillus Cutlery, Buck Knives and Western Cutlery. After the business closed in 2003, Mr. Oshei became North American marketing manager for German knife manufacturer Zweibrüder Sperber.

Oshei owned the Golden Swan Tavern at 437 Ellicott St. until 2010. At his bowery-style bar, he took pride in catering to all who walked through its doors. Oshei also operated Dropik’s Tavern on Memorial Drive.

He was a former member and past board member of the Buffalo Club.

An experienced Lake Ontario sailor, Mr. Oshei was well known in United States and Canadian waters at the helm of his sailboat “d'Artagnan.” He was a past member of the Buffalo Yacht Club, Youngstown Yacht Club, Bertie Boating Club and Port Dalhousie Yacht Club.

He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Toronto Maple Leafs and FC Bayern Munich football club. He frequently traveled to Boppard, Germany, to enjoy his favorite soccer team and the camaraderie found among its fans, many of whom became close friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Hyde Biniasz; a sister, Mary E.B. “Memo” Oshei; and two grandchildren. Services will be private.