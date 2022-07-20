William A. O’Loughlin Jr., 83, former councilman in Amherst

Aug. 19, 1938 – July 12

Touting his credentials as a financial adviser and host of "The Money Show" on radio station WBEN radio, William A. O'Loughlin won election to the Amherst Town Board in 2003 on a promise to serve as the "money man" at Town Hall.

After only months in office, he emerged as one of the town’s most controversial lawmakers.

That’s what happens, his supporters said at the time, when someone tries to bring business values to a town government they felt needed to be better managed.

"Every time he tries anything, he runs into people who are protecting their private turf," an attorney told The Buffalo News for a profile of Mr. O’Loughlin in 2004.

Mr. O'Loughlin died July 12 in Beechwood Continuing Care, under hospice care, following a short illness. He was 83.

During his term in office, Mr. O'Loughlin stressed that Amherst must reduce town expenses and taxes, saying his proposals "have nothing to do with what I'd personally like to do. It's what I feel like a public official that we must do."

In 2004, in a story about his swearing-in as a new councilman, The News described Amherst's Town Board at the time as "one of the most contentious government bodies in suburban Erie County."

Mr. O'Loughlin, a Republican, vowed to "put my business and financial experience to work and bring a new era of fiscal responsibility to our town's budget."

In the rough-and-tumble arena of politics, the Williamsville Republican cherished his civic service – even when he lost.

On election night in 2007, after Kathy Hochul defeated him in the race for Erie County clerk, he said, "I loved spending my summer talking to the voters."

He also loved talking on the radio, said Linda A. Dobmeier, who was Mr. O'Loughlin's fiancée for more than 30 years.

"He loved radio," she said. "He could talk about anything for as long as someone wanted," she said.

In 1995, a Buffalo News profile of Mr. O'Loughlin (pronounced o-LOCK-lin) recounted how he once spoke for three hours non-stop on the radio without accepting one caller.

"Rush's record is only 90 minutes," he told the writer with a boyish grin, referring to Rush Limbaugh, the iconic talk radio commentator who died in 2021.

Known as “Bill,” Mr. O’Loughlin worked as a a salesman for IBM and then went to Merrill Lynch, where he was a stockbroker for more than five decades.

His WBEN show aired on Saturday nights.

Mr. O’Loughlin's marriage in 1962 ended in divorce.

He served on the state Insurance Fund and also on the state Board of Tourism and was also a former chairman of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

Mr. O’Loughlin, a Binghamton native, graduated from St. Bonaventure University.

During the Vietnam War, Mr. O’Loughlin served in the U.S. Army stateside as a nuclear weapons captain.

A daughter, Heather O’Loughlin-Green, predeceased him.

In addition to Dobmeier, survivors include a daughter, Jennifer O’Loughlin; a sister, Karen O’Loughlin; a brother, Brian O’Loughlin; and a grandchild.

A funeral Mass was offered Saturday in St. Benedict Church in Amherst.