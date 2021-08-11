Wallace J. Howell Jr., Canisius professor was passionate about jazz, cinema

During the small talk, Dr. Howell asked his future wife what kind of music she liked. When she said jazz, which includes many styles, he asked what type.

Her reply, "I'm supposed to be home writing a humanities paper on John Coltrane right now!" assured him that their tastes were similar. "Our friendship went from there," she said, and they dated for a year and a half before marrying on Aug. 12, 1976, in Most Holy Rosary Church in Syracuse.

He ended up typing that paper for her – "He was a better typist than I was," said Mrs. Howell – and she got an A.

Born in Elmira in 1940, Dr. Howell attended local schools before the family moved to Rochester in 1955, where his father was a high school principal.

Dr. Howell graduated from Penfield High School in 1958 and earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from St. Lawrence University in Canton in 1962. In college, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and was active in the campus radio station, KSLU, where he was chief announcer and did a jazz show and play-by-play hockey over North Country Radio Network for two years. As a senior, Dr. Howell was inducted into A E Rho, the national honorary fraternity of broadcasting.