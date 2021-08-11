Wallace J. Howell Jr., Canisius professor was passionate about jazz, cinema

Edited by ED; good to publish online and move to MWC
March 9, 1940 -- Aug. 8, 2021
During their first conversation, Wallace John Howell Jr. and the woman who would become his wife bonded over their mutual love of jazz.
So Kathleen Howell played songs from Miles Davis's "Kind of Blue" for Dr. Howell before he died in Buffalo General Medical Center of complications of pneumonia. The Elmwood Village West resident was 81.
Dr. Howell, known as "Jack" all his life, spent 25 years as a professor at Canisius College, where he helped create the college's communication studies major.
"He loved his students, and his students loved him," his wife said. After retiring in 2000, Dr. Howell continued to teach classes in world cinema and jazz appreciation.
While he was a student and a new instructor, Dr. Howell also produced and hosted jazz shows on several college stations. He also worked in television and radio in Rochester.
Dr. Howell and the former Kathleen Collins met in 1965 in a Rochester restaurant when she was studying for a master's at Rochester Institute of Technology. Mrs. Howell and a female friend were about to leave after having dinner when her friend spotted two "cute guys" at the bar, she said. The women settled in for a drink and the two groups began to chat with them.
During the small talk, Dr. Howell asked his future wife what kind of music she liked. When she said jazz, which includes many styles, he asked what type.
Her reply, "I'm supposed to be home writing a humanities paper on John Coltrane right now!" assured him that their tastes were similar. "Our friendship went from there," she said, and they dated for a year and a half before marrying on Aug. 12, 1976, in Most Holy Rosary Church in Syracuse.
He ended up typing that paper for her – "He was a better typist than I was," said Mrs. Howell – and she got an A.
Born in Elmira in 1940, Dr. Howell attended local schools before the family moved to Rochester in 1955, where his father was a high school principal.
Dr. Howell graduated from Penfield High School in 1958 and earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from St. Lawrence University in Canton in 1962. In college, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and was active in the campus radio station, KSLU, where he was chief announcer and did a jazz show and play-by-play hockey over North Country Radio Network for two years. As a senior, Dr. Howell was inducted into A E Rho, the national honorary fraternity of broadcasting.
After graduation, Dr. Howell worked as a probation officer at the Monroe County Family Court, then enlisted in the Army in 1963. He served in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1965.
He earned a master's degree from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communication in 1967.
Dr. Howell then worked for WROC-AM-FM-TV in Rochester as a weekend television anchor and weekday reporter for TV and radio.
In 1969, he returned to Syracuse University, completing his doctorate in philosophy in 1971.
Dr. Howell then joined the faculty at the University of Vermont, where he also managed the university radio station, WRUV-FM, and won a national journalism award as a freelance TV editor for Learning magazine.
At Canisius College, where he was hired in 1975, Dr. Howell taught a variety of courses in mass communication and an honors seminar in media culture, as well as classes in world cinema and jazz appreciation. He was chairman of the communication studies department from 1978 to 1982, and was faculty adviser to the campus film club and radio station in their formative years.
Dr. Howell wrote articles on minority language radio and television services in Wales, Ireland and Canada for academic journals. He wrote the 1986 textbook "World Broadcasting in the Age of the Satellite," and chapters in two other textbooks.
His love for jazz started when he was 9 when, with his parents' permission, he went by himself to an Oscar Peterson concert in Elmira, Mrs. Howell said. Throughout his life, he made jazz compilations for friends from his extensive collection and other sources, his wife said.
He also had a lifelong interest in films, especially world cinema and classic movies. Dr. Howell also loved reading, country walking and travel, visiting 17 countries, 48 states and 10 Canadian provinces over the years.
In retirement, he and his wife, a former associate professor of art at the University at Buffalo and a children’s book illustrator, divided their time between Buffalo and Shropshire, England, where they owned a home since 1993.
Besides his wife, Kathleen Collins Howell, Dr. Howell is survived by a niece and a nephew.
Services will be private.