WALKER - Barbara Jean  Entered into rest February 2, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Howard Walker; loving mother of Colleen Smith, Cynthia Fletcher, and Gina (Brian) Bryant; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of 12; sister of Harden Smith; predeceased by Bert Smith; survived by a host of other family and friends. Wake 11 AM Wednesday, Funeral 12 Noon at Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc., 1933 Kensington Avenue. Entombment at Rosewood Mausoleum in Forest Lawn Cemetery.