W. Keith McNall, former chairman of Niagara County Legislature, dies

April 14, 1946 – April 7, 2021

W. Keith McNall, former chairman of the Niagara County Legislature, died unexpectedly Wednesday in Lockport, a week before his 75th birthday.

Mr. McNall, a Republican, was chairman of the Legislature for four years, from 2016 through 2019. He also served 18 years on the Lockport Board of Education, many of them as either president or vice president.

He joined the Legislature in December 2006, when he was appointed to fill the seat of Glenn S. Aronow, who resigned. Ironically, Aronow had defeated Mr. McNall in the 2005 election, when Mr. McNall had been endorsed by the Democratic Party. Aronow recommended Mr. McNall as his successor, it was reported at the time.

Mr. McNall was first elected to the Board of Education in 1989 and continued on that board until 2007, serving the last few months while also holding his Legislature seat.

He had worked at Harrison Radiator Division, later Delphi Thermal Systems, for many years. He was a skilled craftsman at first and when he retired in 2002, held the title of quality audit inspector.