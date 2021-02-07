Vincenetta "Vincy" O'Donnell, a favorite teacher, volunteer and Nanie lost to Covid-19

"She loved to make little meals for them. She used to make this pastina - little tiny pastas with chicken broth," Gallagher said. "They went crazy for it. You would think you were giving them filet mignon."

O'Donnell's vibrant life was cut short Jan. 18, after a two-week battle with Covid-19 that included time on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at Sisters Hospital, St. Joseph Campus. She was 76.

O'Donnell had seemed to be on the mend, her family said, but the virus had done permanent damage.

"It's just so surreal because it happened so fast," Gallagher said. "When she left her house for the hospital, I'm sure she had no clue that she wouldn't return."

Gallagher had a chance to say goodbye via Facetime.

"I don't know if she really knew what I was saying. I hope she did," she said.

O'Donnell's sons, Robert and Richard, were able to visit their mother in the hospital, but others remained apart, even after her death – visitors were discouraged from attending the funeral amid the pandemic. It showed O'Donnell's sister Angela Seltzer how Covid-19 "has changed everything."

"Not only how we live but how we die," Seltzer said.

The Buffalo News is publishing stories about people from Buffalo Niagara who have died due to Covid-19. Please contact The News at citydesk@buffnews.com if you know of someone whose story we should tell.

