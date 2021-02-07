Vincenetta "Vincy" O'Donnell, a favorite teacher, volunteer and Nanie lost to Covid-19

This is part of a series of stories on Western New Yorkers who have died from Covid-19. Read more at 'Profiles of a Pandemic.'
April 23, 1944 - January 18, 2021
As an English teacher at Holland Middle School and St. William's Parochial School, Vincy O'Donnell always gave her pupils a dose of culture by bringing them to see theater productions in Buffalo.
She certainly left her mark.
"So many times we would be out and one of her former students would come up and say that she was their favorite teacher," said her sister Philomena Gallagher.
O'Donnell was indelible among family, friends and colleagues, too. She played a vital role as board secretary for South Buffalo Community Table soup kitchen, homeschooled her granddaughter and coordinated monthly lunch meetings for Mount Mercy Academy alumni, where she graduated in 1961 and was a former board member.
O'Donnell was known for the cuccidati cookies she made with family members each year at Christmas, which she distributed to friends, neighbors and even her dentist.
Most of all, she was a doting grandmother to her four grandchildren, who called her Nanie.
"She loved to make little meals for them. She used to make this pastina - little tiny pastas with chicken broth," Gallagher said. "They went crazy for it. You would think you were giving them filet mignon."
O'Donnell's vibrant life was cut short Jan. 18, after a two-week battle with Covid-19 that included time on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at Sisters Hospital, St. Joseph Campus. She was 76.
O'Donnell had seemed to be on the mend, her family said, but the virus had done permanent damage.
"It's just so surreal because it happened so fast," Gallagher said. "When she left her house for the hospital, I'm sure she had no clue that she wouldn't return."
Gallagher had a chance to say goodbye via Facetime.
"I don't know if she really knew what I was saying. I hope she did," she said.
O'Donnell's sons, Robert and Richard, were able to visit their mother in the hospital, but others remained apart, even after her death – visitors were discouraged from attending the funeral amid the pandemic. It showed O'Donnell's sister Angela Seltzer how Covid-19 "has changed everything."
"Not only how we live but how we die," Seltzer said.
