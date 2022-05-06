Thaddeus W. Lesniak, 89, Maryvale educator

Aug. 16, 1932 – April 22, 2022

Thaddeus W. Lesniak, a U.S. Army veteran who worked as an educator for more than 30 years in Maryvale , died unexpectedly from a sepsis infection on Friday, April 22, in Indian Shores, Fla. He was 89.

Mr. Lesniak was a Buffalo native and had been a resident of Cheektowaga.

Mr. Lesniak had served as an earth science teacher in the Maryvale School District for more than three decades, from the mid-1950s until the early 1990s.

Mr. Lesniak served during the Korean War in an infantry unit in the U.S. Army between 1953 and 1955.

Earlier in his life, he attended Pine Hill High School. Mr. Lesniak had been educated at SUNY Brockport and the University at Buffalo, as well.

He and his wife, the former Irene Niejadlik, were married in November 1956.

Survivors include his wife, Irene Lesniak; a son, John; a daughter, Mary Sue Budzich; a sister, Adele Wiechec; and two granddaughters.

A Mass at Queen of Martyrs Church, where he had formerly been a parishioner before moving to Florida, will take place at a future date.

