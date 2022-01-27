Sybil E. Kennedy: Energetic judge who helped victims of abuse

Aug. 9, 1934 – Jan. 24, 2022

She was never a lawyer, but Sybil E. Kennedy knew the law.

She also had a deep understanding of the joys and challenges of raising a family, and that quality served her well during her 20 years as Grand Island’s first female town justice.

The retired judge died in her Grand Island home, surrounded by family and under hospice care, on Jan. 24. She was 87.

“She was never an attorney, never got a law degree, but she was a mom and she cared about the people who came into her courtroom,” said her son, former U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. “Substance abuse and domestic violence were her two top issues. She tried to use her position to help kids who made mistakes and point them in the right direction.”

A New England native who graduated from high school in Rhode Island at age 16, Mrs. Kennedy adopted Grand Island as her hometown after moving there with her father while still in her teens.

Her career in the law began in 1955 when she became a secretary at a Buffalo law firm. She became the clerk of Grand Island’s town court in 1970 and was elected as the town’s first female judge in 2000.