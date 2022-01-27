Sybil E. Kennedy, 87, energetic judge who helped victims of abuse

Aug. 9, 1934 – Jan. 24, 2022
She was never a lawyer, but Sybil E. Kennedy knew the law.
She also had a deep understanding of the joys and challenges of raising a family, and that quality served her well during her 20 years as Grand Island’s first female town justice.
The retired judge died in her Grand Island home, surrounded by family and under hospice care, on Jan. 24. She was 87.
“She was never an attorney, never got a law degree, but she was a mom and she cared about the people who came into her courtroom,” said her son, former U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. “Substance abuse and domestic violence were her two top issues. She tried to use her position to help kids who made mistakes and point them in the right direction.”
A New England native who graduated from high school in Rhode Island at age 16, Mrs. Kennedy adopted Grand Island as her hometown after moving there with her father while still in her teens.
Her career in the law began in 1955 when she became a secretary at a Buffalo law firm. She became the clerk of Grand Island’s town court in 1970 and was elected as the town’s first female judge in 2000.
The courtroom where she spent most of her career was named after her in 2017. In 1978, and again in 2019, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce named her the town’s citizen of the year.
Mrs. Kennedy was proud of her role as a colleague and mentor of many of the region’s prominent attorneys – including some who became judges and partners in major law firms.
And she was proud of her role in educating court officials all over the state as a lecturer with the State Office of Court Administration.
“She was a dynamo, an Energizer Bunny type of person who could talk a mile in minute in her New England accent,” her son recalled. “The one thing that meant more to her than work was her family.”
The former Sybil Alder was born on Aug. 9, 1934 in Fall River, Mass. Her father ran a shipyard in Warren, R.I.
In 1941, at age 6, she had the rare privilege of being appointed by the U.S. Navy as the official sponsor of a ship that was christened and sent into service as a minesweeper during World War II.
Her role as sponsor was to announce the name of the ship – the USS Heroic – and strike it with a ceremonial bottle as it began its journey into the waters of war.
She is one of only 319 women in the history of this country to have that honor, her family said, noting that the list of honorees includes several First Ladies.
She was married for 43 years to James P. Kennedy, an engineer who died in 2003.
An intensely patriotic woman, Mrs. Kennedy was one of the co-founders of Grand Island’s annual Independence Day parade, which began in 1970 and continues today.
A strong believer in a well-trained court staff, she was also a co-founder of the Association of State Magistrates Court Clerks, which now has more than 1,500 members. The organization named her its court clerk of the year in 1984.
Over the decades, she volunteered with numerous Grand Island organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce, St. Stephen's Church, the Grand Island Zonta Club, the PTA, Girl Scouts, Grand Island Junior Football, the Lions Club and the Independence Parade Committee.
She loved cooking and spending time with her family, including her five grandchildren.
Mrs. Kennedy is survived by her son and a daughter, Deborah Kennedy-Rogoza, an attorney who now is a partner at the law firm where Mrs. Kennedy began her career.
A State Senate resolution passed after her retirement called Mrs. Kennedy a “remarkable” judge who was “committed to helping those who struggled with addiction and victims of domestic violence.”
The resolution noted that the judge helped develop programs to help drug abusers and domestic violence victims that “are currently used throughout the state.”
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.