Sr. Mary Christine Winterhalter, 79, teacher at several Western York schools

March 7, 1943 – March 31, 2022

Sister Mary Christine Winterhalter, who worked in institutions in locations ranging from Batavia to Jamestown, died Thursday in Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park. She was 79.

The former Joanne Winterhalter took the name Sister Mary Christine when she joined the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Divine Child on Sept. 8, 1961.

Sister Winterhalter worked in education at St. John's Mission Center in Jamestown, Cardinal O'Hara in Tonawanda, Villa Maria Academy in Cheektowaga and the St. Pius X Mission Center in Batavia.

Sister Winterhalter was a native of Wellsville. She attended Belmont Central High School. She received a bachelor's degree in religious education from Daemen College.

Sister Winterhalter was also awarded a youth ministry certification at Canisius College.

Over the years, her community merged with the Sisters of St. Francis in Williamsville. The group turned then became the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities.

She is survived by a brother, William.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville.

