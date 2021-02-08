Smith, Dr. Charles A. II

Age 82, of Delray Beach, Florida, formerly of Williamsville, New York, died suddenly on January 25, 2021. He is survived by his two sons Charles A. Smith III (Amy) and Christian S. Smith, his three loving grandchildren Lucas, Britta and Sophie Smith, as well as many close friends and family. Chic was born in Buffalo, New York January 16, 1939 to Charles A. Smith and Arlene Smith. His father passed away in Germany during WWII and his mother remarried Charles Meiss Smith who lovingly raised Chic as his own. Chic attended Nichols School in Buffalo graduating in 1957. He then went on to study at the State University of New York at Buffalo (SUNY), receiving his undergraduate degree in 1960. In 1964 he completed his dental school studies at the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine and was awarded a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. From 1964-1966 he worked as an Army Dentist (Captain) in the US Army stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. After this short stint in the US Army, Chic decided to enroll in orthodontic school at Columbia University College of Dental Medicine in New York City, receiving an MS in Orthodontics in 1968. He returned to Buffalo in 1969 and opened his orthodontic practice in Williamsville New York, where he practiced for over 30 years. Chic was a longtime ADA and 8th district dental society member, headed the University at Buffalo Dental Hygiene program from 1969-1971, was an active member of Nichols Alumni Association, Buffalo Yacht Club and an avid Buffalo Bills fan. In fact, the night he passed he had just watched his beloved Buffalo Bills lose in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chic was an avid traveler in his younger years, having been to Europe, Central and South America as well as most of the United States. He particularly loved the National Parks throughout the country, the Ronald Reagan Library and Cape Cod. Chic’s stories will live on forever! A celebration of Chic’s life will be held Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 2-4pm 1033 Brooks Lane, Delray Beach, Florida 33483.