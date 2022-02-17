SHUMAKER - Robert Douglas

Age 71, a seasonal resident of Fort Myers, FL for the past two years, formerly of East Aurora, NY, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Fort Myers, FL. He was born November 6, 1950, in Malaysia to Charles and Aline Shumaker, now deceased. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonita Shumaker of East Aurora, NY; children, Dylan Shumaker (Jeanine) of Chicago, IL, Nathan Shumaker (Julia) of Lewiston, NY and Emily Shumaker of Snyder, NY; sister, Penny Pietre (Steve) of Wickenburg, AZ; six grandchildren; as well as a large and loving extended family. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Mike and sister, Joyce. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com. Memorial contributions in memory of Robert Douglas Shumaker are suggested to ASPCA. MULLINS MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Cape Coral, are entrusted with final care.