 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SHUMAKER - Robert Douglas
0 comments

SHUMAKER - Robert Douglas

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

SHUMAKER - Robert Douglas

Age 71, a seasonal resident of Fort Myers, FL for the past two years, formerly of East Aurora, NY, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Fort Myers, FL. He was born November 6, 1950, in Malaysia to Charles and Aline Shumaker, now deceased. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonita Shumaker of East Aurora, NY; children, Dylan Shumaker (Jeanine) of Chicago, IL, Nathan Shumaker (Julia) of Lewiston, NY and Emily Shumaker of Snyder, NY; sister, Penny Pietre (Steve) of Wickenburg, AZ; six grandchildren; as well as a large and loving extended family. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Mike and sister, Joyce. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com. Memorial contributions in memory of Robert Douglas Shumaker are suggested to ASPCA. MULLINS MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Cape Coral, are entrusted with final care.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News