Shirley S. Jones, 92, consummate Girl Scout volunteer

Mrs. Jones was kind, Wilcox said, but also “what stood out for me is she was really confident and strong.”

David K. Jones said his mother's connection to the Girl Scouts began when she was 12 and lasted until her death.

“She never really retired from Girl Scouts,” Shirmaine Jones said of her mother, who fell in love with scouting when she joined as a Brownie. “She went to her grave as a Girl Scout.”

Mrs. Jones had a professional career, as well. She began working at Service Systems in 1964. In addition, she managed a restaurant at M&T Bank, Shirmaine Jones said.

Over the years, her mother seemed like something of a pathbreaker, when it came to her work, she said.

She became “the first woman that I knew that went back to work with kids at home,” Shirmaine Jones said.

She married Richard Blake Jones in 1951. Her husband died in 2018. In addition to her husband, one of her sons, Richard B. Jones II, died in September 2000.

Mrs. Jones was part of the United Church of Christ, at St. Matthew’s in Hamburg.