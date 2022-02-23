Shirley S. Jones, 92, consummate Girl Scout volunteer

May 9, 1929 – Jan. 17, 2022
Shirley S. Jones may have had a job during her life, but, in some ways, her heart was elsewhere.
She was, to one of her daughters, someone who “went to her grave as a Girl Scout.”
Even the CEO of the organization called her "just a consummate Girl Scout.”
Mrs. Jones, who worked for Service Systems and was a longtime part of the Girl Scouts organization, died Jan. 17 in Elderwood at Hamburg. She was 92.
The former Shirley Schwartz was a native of Bethlehem, Pa. She attended high school and an art institute.
Mrs. Jones had “just been celebrated with her 80-year pin,” said Alison Wilcox, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Western New York. She added that the award is not often given.
Mrs. Jones volunteered on the Girl Scouts scholarship committee and history committee, as well as other roles with the organization.
Mrs. Jones would “sometimes come in her old uniform,” Wilcox said.
She was distinguished by her passion, the organization's CEO said. "She was just a consummate Girl Scout,” Wilcox said.
Mrs. Jones was kind, Wilcox said, but also “what stood out for me is she was really confident and strong.”
David K. Jones said his mother's connection to the Girl Scouts began when she was 12 and lasted until her death.
“She never really retired from Girl Scouts,” Shirmaine Jones said of her mother, who fell in love with scouting when she joined as a Brownie. “She went to her grave as a Girl Scout.”
Mrs. Jones had a professional career, as well. She began working at Service Systems in 1964. In addition, she managed a restaurant at M&T Bank, Shirmaine Jones said.
Over the years, her mother seemed like something of a pathbreaker, when it came to her work, she said.
She became “the first woman that I knew that went back to work with kids at home,” Shirmaine Jones said.
She married Richard Blake Jones in 1951. Her husband died in 2018. In addition to her husband, one of her sons, Richard B. Jones II, died in September 2000.
Mrs. Jones was part of the United Church of Christ, at St. Matthew’s in Hamburg.
Survivors include a son, David; two daughters, Christine Kluckhohn and Shirmaine; a sister, Romaine Schoener; and six grandchildren.
Services will be held in the future.