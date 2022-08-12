SCHELHORN, Arno 

August 7, 2022, age 89. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Olivieri) Schelhorn for 66 years; devoted father of Stephen (Heather) Schelhorn and John (Teresa) Schelhorn; loving grandfather of Lindsay, Cameron, Daniel, Rachel, Philip and Zachary; cherished great-grandfather of William, Perrin and Vivian; dear brother of the late Hildegard Doody; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins) where prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst at 9 AM. Family and friends invited. Mr. Schelhorn was a veteran of the US Air Force, a member of the Air Force Association, past president of the L. D. Bell Niagara Frontier Section, the Aero Club of Buffalo, an inductee in the Niagara Frontier Aviation Hall of Fame and a retiree of Calspan Corporation after 40 years of service. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com