Salome J. Moehlau, 92, retired teacher was active volunteer

Nov. 26, 1928 – Sept. 12, 2021

Even into the final years of her long life, retired teacher Salome J. "Sally" Moehlau was volunteering, chatting with her granddaughter about current trends in education and hitting the dance floor when Kool & the Gang's "Celebrate!" was played at weddings.

Mrs. Moehlau died after a short stay in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where she had volunteered for more than 10,000 hours over the years. The Clarence resident was 92.

A beloved teacher in the Clarence Central School District, she encountered former students, co-workers and acquaintances almost every time she went out in public, said her son Curt Moehlau.

"She was definitely well-known in Clarence," he said.

"She was an intent listener, and in the course of any conversation, she got to know somebody very well," her son said. "We nicknamed her '50 Questions' because if she she would start talking to somebody, us kids would start counting her questions. 'There's one. There's two.' She was very good at carrying a conversation."

Mrs. Moehlau was born in Buffalo, the older of two daughters of Earnest and Edna Wullen Roy. Named for her maternal grandmother, Salome Straub Wullen, she went by Sally all her life.