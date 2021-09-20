Salome J. Moehlau, 92, retired teacher was active volunteer

Nov. 26, 1928 – Sept. 12, 2021
Even into the final years of her long life, retired teacher Salome J. "Sally" Moehlau was volunteering, chatting with her granddaughter about current trends in education and hitting the dance floor when Kool & the Gang's "Celebrate!" was played at weddings.
Mrs. Moehlau died after a short stay in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where she had volunteered for more than 10,000 hours over the years. The Clarence resident was 92.
A beloved teacher in the Clarence Central School District, she encountered former students, co-workers and acquaintances almost every time she went out in public, said her son Curt Moehlau.
"She was definitely well-known in Clarence," he said.
"She was an intent listener, and in the course of any conversation, she got to know somebody very well," her son said. "We nicknamed her '50 Questions' because if she she would start talking to somebody, us kids would start counting her questions. 'There's one. There's two.' She was very good at carrying a conversation."
Mrs. Moehlau was born in Buffalo, the older of two daughters of Earnest and Edna Wullen Roy. Named for her maternal grandmother, Salome Straub Wullen, she went by Sally all her life.
She was a graduate of Bennett High School and a 1950 graduate of Buffalo State Teachers College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in general elementary and kindergarten education. In the 1970s, she earned a master's degree in special education and learning and behavioral disorders from SUNY Buffalo State, and later completed enough coursework to earn a doctorate, although she never completed her dissertation.
She began her teaching career at Christian Central Academy in Williamsville, her son said, and pioneered special education work in the area.
She met Harry Moehlau Jr. in Central Presbyterian Church, where they both sang in the choir. She shifted her singing range from soprano to alto so she could sit next to him, and on June 21, 1952, the couple married in their church.
Mrs. Moehlau began teaching special education in Clarence Schools in the early 1960s.
"She wanted to make her students feel that they were important," Curt Moehlau said. "Many of her students, and even our friends in the neighborhood where we grew up, viewed her as a mother figure in their life, and a lot have mentioned that."
Mrs. Moehlau got to know and understand the family situations of her students, "and she knew that that made her more effective in her work," her son said.
She believed in rewarding her students for their achievements and was not above raiding the stash of sweets her husband kept near his favorite chair if she needed small treats for school.
After completing 35 years of work at Clarence, Mrs. Moehlau retired and in 1997 founded the Clarence Retired Teachers group, CARTS.
She then taught education for about six years as an adjunct professor at SUNY Buffalo State, placing and supervising student teachers in classrooms.
Mrs. Moehlau enjoyed following trends in teaching and, until just a few weeks ago, enjoyed talking about education with her granddaughter Abbey Moehlau, a middle school counselor.
She was an active member of Clarence Presbyterian Church and a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Women. She sang in the choir for many years.
She served as president of the Women's Board at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, and volunteered at the front desk and in the gift shop. In 2020, Mrs. Moehlau received a citation for surpassing 10,000 hours of volunteer time at the hospital, her son said.
"She was volunteering very late in life, I would say right up until Covid," her son said. "With all of the isolation, that's when she started to slow down a little bit. But right through her 80s, until she was 90, she was still volunteering."
She also volunteered for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Shea's and Artpark.
She loved music of all kinds and was an avid participant in many local choral groups, including one that performed Handel's Messiah in churches every year. She loved the pipe organ and classic rock, and among her favorite tunes, besides "Celebrate!" were the brass-accented songs of the rock band Chicago.
"Any wedding she went to, she was always out dancing," her son said.
Although she enjoyed handwriting notes of thanks and encouragement, Mrs. Moehlau used a cell phone and posted on Facebook right up until her final days.
"She embraced technology, especially technology that allowed her to communicate and know what was going on with people," her son said.
Her husband, Harry Moehlau Jr., died on Oct. 23, 2004.
Besides Curt Moehlau, she is survived by two other sons, Harry "Chip" and Earnie Moehlau; a daughter, Amy Leet; her sister, Bonnilyn Hellriegel; and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 2 in Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main St., Clarence.