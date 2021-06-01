Ronald H. Moline, who twice served as Tonawanda supervisor, has died

Ronald H. Moline, who served as a Town of Tonawanda council member between terms as supervisor in the 1980s and again from 2001 to 2007, died Sunday.
His death was announced on the town's official Twitter account, which added, "#RIP Mr. Supervisor."
A graduate of Sweet Home High School, Mr. Moline lived on Buffalo's West Side before moving to the Town of Tonawanda in the early 1950s. He taught at Kensington and East High Schools before settling at Bennett High School.
In 1981, Mr. Moline, who was then a 39-year-old political newcomer, ran an energetic campaign for Town Council, first visiting all 186 Republican committee members, then visiting every home in the town as he campaigned for a council seat, spending two hours a day knocking on doors.
He polled second of five candidates for three seats, receiving more votes than one of the two incumbents running. All three ran on the Republican and Conservative lines.
After incumbent James V. Ryan died on Sept. 8, 1983, Mr. Moline was appointed supervisor. He received a leave of absence from his teaching job to serve as supervisor.
He was re-elected repeatedly until 1992, when he was informed by Buffalo school officials that he had exhausted his leave of absence from teaching. He requested and was granted a one-year extension of the leave, but had to return to the classroom in January 1993. Carl Calabrese was appointed supervisor, and Mr. Moline took Calabrese's Town Council seat.
In 2000, Calabrese was named deputy county executive under Joel A. Giambra, and Mr. Moline became supervisor again. He served until 2007.
Support Local Journalism
His repeated movements from council to the supervisor's office and back again were the cause of some lighthearted ribbing in 2000, when colleagues in the Association of Erie County Governments meeting observed that he had taken recycling to a new level.
At a meeting, Wales Supervisor Mary Weinman, president of the association, introduced Mr. Moline as the "new old" Tonawanda supervisor.
In 2000, while he was supervisor, General Motors Corp. chose its engine plant in the Town of Tonawanda to build a new six-cylinder engine for its light trucks, a $501 million project.
In 2001, at the urging of Board member Amy J. Murphy, Mr. Moline set up a Yahoo chat room on the town's website where he could meet town residents to discuss issues.
"This just adds another dimension to our desire to be close, available and responsive to our constituents," Mr. Moline said.
At the time, Mr. Moline admitted his lack of technological expertise, noting that he and his wife, Diane, had a rotary phone at their house up until two years earlier, and still didn't have an answering machine, voicemail or caller ID.
After retiring for good in 2007, Mr. Moline and his wife moved to Lancaster.
"My wife and I decided to downsize, and we found the patio home concept quite appealing and attractive," he said.
They spent winters in Florida, where Mr. Moline worked at the Philadelphia Phillies' spring training facility in Clearwater, ushering, serving concessions and assisting players.
Mr. Moline and his wife had three children, Deborah, Laurie and Brian. A complete list of survivors and funeral arrangements were not available.