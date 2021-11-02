Rollin Knox Godding, 89, artist owned ad firm, was broadcast pioneer

A 1950 graduate of Southwestern Central High School, Mr. Godding served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1951. He then spent a year at Jamestown Community College before transferring to State Teachers College, now SUNY Buffalo State, where he belonged to the Delta Kappa fraternity.

At the same time, he enrolled in the Albright Art School, from which he received a diploma in 1954. He earned a bachelor’s degree in art in 1955.

Mr. Godding never forgot that one of his art school teachers "painted over a part of my canvas in critiquing me. I vowed never to do that to a student. And I never did." Instead, Mr. Godding demonstrated his suggestions for students' paintings on canvas-textured paper he always carried, or laid tracing paper over their drawings.

Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1955, Mr. Godding served in Fort Dix, N.J., and Fort Sheridan, Ill. His work as an artist included preparing illustrations for a colonel's slide presentation on Nike missile bases. He was honorably discharged in 1957.

Mr. Godding joined the founding staff of WKBW-TV, Channel 7, as advertising and public relations director. The ABC affiliate went on the air on Nov. 30, 1958.