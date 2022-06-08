Robert F. Rohde, 99, a war veteran, dedicated family man and active community member

Robert Rohde believed in three C’s of service: country, community and church.

After the events of Pearl Harbor, Rohde knew he wanted to enlist in the war, but his mother insisted he graduated high school first. Soon after he did, he joined the Army Air Corps and began his 24 year long service.

When Rohde retired from the Airforce in 1966, he was a 43 year old lieutenant colonel with multiple awards for his efforts, like the Distinguished Flying Cross with three clusters and the Air Medal with four clusters. With 950 combat hours from World War II, more than two decades of service and a business degree from the University of Buffalo, he decided to pursue a career in banking in his post military life.

Rohde spent 36 years at Buffalo Savings Bank, working his way up from a clerk to vice president and corporate security at the main office.

When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time outdoors. Whether he took his son golfing at a resort in Pennsylvania or his work friends fishing in Canada, Rohde maintained a strong connection with nature.

After his retirement, he remained dedicated to his beliefs on community and church service by serving as a member of several organizations. He was on many committees through his church, Infant of Prague, which was the same institution where he married his wife, Antoinette. The positions he held included serving as chairman of the Catholic Charities appeal, chairman of Parish Golf Tournament, president of the finance committee and a trustee.

He also worked as the president of Maryvale Little League and served on the Boy Scout Council of Troop 470 at the Infant of Prague.

With five children, Robert, John, Mary Beth, Mark and Anne, as well as eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, Rohde was deeply devoted to family life.

John remembers when his father gathered his children around a table and asked them, “What’s the best thing a father can do for his children?”

As they stared at one another and shared a jumble of answers, Rohde eventually said, “No. The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother.”

Like his father, John Rohde is determined to continue upholding familial values and ensuring their safety and security.

“Although they’re nine and a half shoes, they’re big ones to fill,” he said.

Alongside his strong familial values, Rohde also believed in teaching his children responsibility. When they received their summer jobs, he set the precedent that 10 percent of their earnings would be contributed towards room and board. Until they moved out, his children followed this rule.

On the night of John’s wedding, Rohde asked if John ever wondered what that extracted 10 percent went towards. Instead of waiting for a response, Rohde pulled out a check with all of the money John paid towards room and board.

“That's just something you'd never expect to come out, but he did that and I was really, really pleased with that,” John said.

Rohde’s visitation will be on Wednesday, June 15 at 4:00 p.m. in the Cleveland Hill Chapel. The following day, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in the Infant of Prague Church, followed by the entombment and military honors at the Peter & Paul Cemetery beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.