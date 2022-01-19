Richard G.Taylor, 76, former music club owner who founded Austin Air Systems

"I seem to know how to make a really good appliance at a low price," he told The News.

In the late 1980s, his appliance-tweaking proclivities led him to the design and manufacture of air cleaners, a product that was barely on the consumer radar screen at the time. Mr. Taylor saw potential for a portable air cleaner that would reduce irritating allergens in homes.

He tinkered with designs with the goal of raising the bar on air cleaning machines, making them more efficient and attractive. He experimented with "high-efficiency particulate air," or HEPA filters, which mechanically strain the air of fine particles.

Mr. Taylor and his wife, the former Joyce E. Cwikalowski, started Austin Air together with a few borrowed dollars. Mr. Taylor would knock together a few units in his home workshop, and they’d sell them on a folding aluminum table at fairs and trade shows. The air cleaners started taking off. When they moved to Buffalo, Austin Air found its perfect launch pad for growth.

During the first year that Austin Air was in business, Mr. Taylor worked out of a leased space at 701 Seneca St., where he personally built 1,500 air cleaners, while a crew in Kitchner, Ontario, built another 1,500.