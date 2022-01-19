Richard G.Taylor, 76, former music club owner who founded Austin Air Systems

Feb. 24, 1945 - Jan. 17, 2022
Throughout his life, Richard G. Taylor has had stints as a rock promoter, alternative music publisher and upscale department store owner, but spent much of his working life in the world of small household appliances.
Mr. Taylor's most most enduring success was as the founder and owner of Austin Air Systems, an air cleaner business tucked away in a sprawling former Trico plant at 500 Elk St. The company manufactures medical grade HEPA air purifiers for residential customers.
Mr. Taylor died Monday at his home in Orchard Park. He was 76.
Born and raised in Toronto, Mr. Taylor did not start his working life as a manufacturer; he first made his name in rock 'n' roll.
Mr. Taylor founded the music club the Rock Pile in Toronto in 1968. One of the leading rock music venues in North America, the nightclub staged such icons as The Who, The Grateful Dead and Led Zeppelin. Friends from that era remember Taylor holding three telephone receivers together – a 1969 version of a conference call – with one line to London, one to New York and another to Los Angeles.
He also spent time designing and manufacturing small household appliances, including popcorn poppers, deep fryers and crockpots, and was quite successful at it, according to a 2000 Buffalo News feature on him.
"I seem to know how to make a really good appliance at a low price," he told The News.
In the late 1980s, his appliance-tweaking proclivities led him to the design and manufacture of air cleaners, a product that was barely on the consumer radar screen at the time. Mr. Taylor saw potential for a portable air cleaner that would reduce irritating allergens in homes.
He tinkered with designs with the goal of raising the bar on air cleaning machines, making them more efficient and attractive. He experimented with "high-efficiency particulate air," or HEPA filters, which mechanically strain the air of fine particles.
Mr. Taylor and his wife, the former Joyce E. Cwikalowski, started Austin Air together with a few borrowed dollars. Mr. Taylor would knock together a few units in his home workshop, and they’d sell them on a folding aluminum table at fairs and trade shows. The air cleaners started taking off. When they moved to Buffalo, Austin Air found its perfect launch pad for growth.
During the first year that Austin Air was in business, Mr. Taylor worked out of a leased space at 701 Seneca St., where he personally built 1,500 air cleaners, while a crew in Kitchner, Ontario, built another 1,500.
Initially, the Taylors relied on word-of-mouth to reach customers with asthma, allergies or chemical sensitivities. Then, in 1992, a glowing review in Consumer Reports magazine put the company on the map with such heavyweight players in the industry as Honeywell, Friedrich and Alpine.
"That changed everything," Mr. Taylor said in 2000. "We went from making 6,000 units a year to 25,000. It was huge."
Not content to confine their success to the manufacture of air cleaning machines, the Taylors branched out into the upscale fashion retail business, which Austin Air initially helped subsidize.
In 1998, the Taylors sought to turn the vacant Adam, Meldrum & Anderson Company flagship department store at 377 Main St. into Buffalo's leading address for upscale fashion, along with a restaurant. The couple ended up closing the doors on those businesses in 1999, and rededicated themselves to expanding their already successful air cleaner business.
"We're currently in the midst of supplying all of the Ontario school board districts up in Toronto, and all throughout Ontario, as well as all the provincial government offices," said Lauren McMillan, president of Austin Air Systems.
The systems have only increased in consumer demand since the onset of the pandemic, she said.
"Plus, a lot of schools in the United States, throughout the pandemic, have purchased units to put in classrooms for Covid-19 safety protocols," McMillan added.
Mr. Taylor also invested in another Buffalo company, Austin Research Labs. This group has been developing antimicrobial substances, creating an alternative to sanitizers that are more effective, cheaper and more humane, according to company officials.
In addition to his wife of 40 years, Joyce, Mr. Taylor is survived by a son, William; three sisters, Geraldine Pease, Patricia and Susan; and a brother, Michael.