Richard F. Griffin, 88, well-respected Buffalo attorney and civil rights advocate

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“He was the most famous witness of my career,” Mr. Griffin once said of Malcolm X.

In the 1970s, Mr. Griffin was hired to represent plaintiffs who alleged that Buffalo’s public schools were illegally segregated by race. The case resulted in a ruling by U.S. District Judge John T. Curtin, who ordered a massive desegregation program that changed the makeup of every city school.

"That was his biggest case, and it meant a lot to him," Jane Griffin recalled. "But he still felt we all had a lot more to do in terms of race relations."

After the worst airplane disaster in Western New York history – the 2009 crash of Continental Connection Flight 3407, which killed 50 people in Clarence Center – Griffin was one of several lawyers who helped to mediate wrongful death cases filed at federal court. All of the federal wrongful death cases were settled in 2014.

“Late in his career, Dick became very skilled at mediating cases,” said McCarthy, the magistrate judge. “I found that ironic, because he was such a fierce litigator through most of his career. Fierce, but always a gentleman.”