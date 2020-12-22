Raymond G. Koegel, News executive who also ran Clarence golf course

July 11, 1932 – Dec. 18, 2020
Raymond G. Koegel, an executive at The Buffalo News and the operator of Pine Meadows Golf Course in Clarence for many years, died Dec. 18, 2020, of Covid-19 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. He was 88.
His family and friends described him as a generous, gregarious man who always had a smile on his face.
“We are certain that his positive attitude contributed to his long and fulfilling life,” said his eldest daughter, Susan Koegel.
A Buffalo native, he was the youngest of two children of George Koegel and the former Genevieve Nowak. He graduated from St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in 1950. After high school, he worked at Siegfried Construction Co. until joining The News in 1951.
He started as a driver, earning $35 a week. Over the years he rose through the ranks, working as a dispatch clerk, local advertising assistant and night supervisor. In 1975, Mr. Koegel was named manager of the Layout Department, and eight years later added the title of interdepartmental coordinator. He was instrumental in the creation of the weekly Gusto entertainment section, as well as the addition of the Sunday morning paper. In 1992, he transitioned to the Human Resources Department, where he was the assistant manager and head of labor relations. He retired in 1994, after 43 years of service.
He and the former Mary Lou Spangler were married on Sept. 10, 1955, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Cheektowaga. They lived in Cheektowaga for 42 years, until her death in 1997.
From 1970 to 1990, Mr. Koegel was part of a group of 40 people who owned Pine Meadows Golf Course on Greiner Road in Clarence. After the land was sold to Spaulding Lakes, a sale he and several others opposed, he worked out a deal with the owner to keep operating the course until the land was converted to housing. When he retired from The News, Mr. Koegel embarked on his second career, working at the golf course daily from April to October. It became the home course of numerous leagues, including The Buffalo News Golf League. He also hosted many benefits, donating food and greens fees, to raise money for people in need, charities and organizations such as Re-Tree WNY.
He was a snowbird after retiring, and when Pine Meadows closed in 2012, he moved to Cape Canaveral, Fla. After his health began to decline in 2018, he moved to Port St. Lucie to be closer to his youngest daughter. He was a resident in an assisted living facility at the time of his death.
Mr. Koegel was an avid golfer, playing in leagues into his mid-1980s. He also bowled and played slow-pitch softball for many years. A sports fan, he was a season-ticket holder for the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bisons for several decades. He was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2692 on Broadway in Depew.
He is survived by two sons, Michael and Curtis; three daughters, Susan, Carol Feind and Eve Hilcken; and five grandchildren.
Because of the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.