Raymond G. Koegel, News executive who also ran Clarence golf course

He and the former Mary Lou Spangler were married on Sept. 10, 1955, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Cheektowaga. They lived in Cheektowaga for 42 years, until her death in 1997.

From 1970 to 1990, Mr. Koegel was part of a group of 40 people who owned Pine Meadows Golf Course on Greiner Road in Clarence. After the land was sold to Spaulding Lakes, a sale he and several others opposed, he worked out a deal with the owner to keep operating the course until the land was converted to housing. When he retired from The News, Mr. Koegel embarked on his second career, working at the golf course daily from April to October. It became the home course of numerous leagues, including The Buffalo News Golf League. He also hosted many benefits, donating food and greens fees, to raise money for people in need, charities and organizations such as Re-Tree WNY.

He was a snowbird after retiring, and when Pine Meadows closed in 2012, he moved to Cape Canaveral, Fla. After his health began to decline in 2018, he moved to Port St. Lucie to be closer to his youngest daughter. He was a resident in an assisted living facility at the time of his death.