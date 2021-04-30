Rajmohini S. Hudecki, 83, longtime biology professor at ECC

From 1960 to 1965, she taught at the University College for Women in Hyderabad India.

In 1965, she received a Fulbright grant from The Institute for International Education and the U.S. Education Foundation to study at UB, where she earned both her master's and doctorate in biology in 1970. During the years she was studying, she also was a graduate teaching assistant at UB.

Mrs. Hudecki, known as "Raj," met her husband-to-be in 1967 while he was also pursuing his doctorate in biology. They started dating in 1969.

After her return to Buffalo, they married on June 9, 1973, in St. John the Baptist Church in the Town of Tonawanda.

In 1974, Mrs. Hudecki taught biology as a visiting assistant professor at UB. In 1976, she was hired by Erie Community College as a professor of biology.

She was fiercely proud of the North Campus. In a 2007 letter to The News, Mrs. Hudecki urged residents to "recognize the de facto role the ECC North Campus has played in serving the academic and professional needs of tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers.

"Just wander the hallways, offices and labs of our local hospitals, clinics and universities to get a taste of the impact ECC North has had on career preparation," she wrote.