Rajmohini S. Hudecki, 83, longtime biology professor at ECC

Sept. 15, 1937 – April 27, 2021
Rajmohini Sebastian Hudecki's long, happy marriage to her husband Michael survived an early challenge.
After graduation from the University at Buffalo, where she had been a Fulbright scholar, she returned to India to teach for three years, said her sister-in-law, JoAnne Hudecki.
Although separated, the pair grew closer. They became engaged while apart, and when Michael Hudecki met his fiancee at John F. Kennedy International Airport, he presented her with a dozen red roses and three yellow roses, one for each year they had spent apart.
Michael Hudecki, who spent his career researching his inherited disease, titled his autobiography, "Three Roses: Living with Muscular Dystrophy and Marrying the Ideal Woman."
Rajmohini Sebastian Hudecki of Getzville died in Harris Hill Nursing Home, where she had been a resident for four days. A biology professor for 30 years at Erie Community College, she was 83.
Mrs. Hudecki was born into a family of educators in Hyderabad, India. Her father, J.J. Sebastian, was an English literature professor at Osmania University in Hyderabad; her mother, Olivia Daniels, was principal of a girls' school for 25 years.
Mrs. Hudecki was a 1952 graduate of Mahbubia Senior Cambridge High School in Hyderabad and a 1956 graduate of Isabella Thoburn College in Lucknow, India. In 1957, she earned a bachelor's degree, and in 1959, a master's degree, both in biology from Osmania University in Hyderabad.
From 1960 to 1965, she taught at the University College for Women in Hyderabad India.
In 1965, she received a Fulbright grant from The Institute for International Education and the U.S. Education Foundation to study at UB, where she earned both her master's and doctorate in biology in 1970. During the years she was studying, she also was a graduate teaching assistant at UB.
Mrs. Hudecki, known as "Raj," met her husband-to-be in 1967 while he was also pursuing his doctorate in biology. They started dating in 1969.
After her return to Buffalo, they married on June 9, 1973, in St. John the Baptist Church in the Town of Tonawanda.
In 1974, Mrs. Hudecki taught biology as a visiting assistant professor at UB. In 1976, she was hired by Erie Community College as a professor of biology.
She was fiercely proud of the North Campus. In a 2007 letter to The News, Mrs. Hudecki urged residents to "recognize the de facto role the ECC North Campus has played in serving the academic and professional needs of tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers.
"Just wander the hallways, offices and labs of our local hospitals, clinics and universities to get a taste of the impact ECC North has had on career preparation," she wrote.
Mrs. Hudecki became a naturalized citizen on April 27, 1978.
Along with teaching, Mrs. Hudecki enjoyed mentoring her students. She retired in 2006, becoming professor emeritus.
Mrs. Hudecki was diagnosed with oral squamous cell carcinoma in 2009, had surgery in January 2010 and overcame the disease.
She was philanthropic, aiding people living in poverty and assisting with the college expenses of relatives in India.
The Hudeckis traveled to India twice at Christmas; in 1985, when Mrs. Hudecki's husband met her parents for the first time, and in 1987. They also traveled to Banff, Canada, via rail, and to Giverny, France, where Claude Monet lived. They took an Alaskan cruise and also traveled extensively in the United States, her sister-in-law said.
Mrs. Hudecki once wrote that her marriage "was a union of diverse interest but shared values," and described her home as "a wonderful amalgamation of East and West."
Mrs. Hudecki also enjoyed gardening and reading.
Michael S. Hudecki died on July 30, 2016.
Besides her in-laws, Mrs. Hudecki is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service, at 2 p.m. May 7 in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda, will be livestreamed so her family in India and across the world may participate. The service will include an a capella rendition of "Amazing Grace" sung by a niece in India.