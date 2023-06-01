June 24, 1925 - May 27, 2023

Peter William Adams, a retired insurance underwriter and consultant with Metropolitan Life Co., spent many years of his long life as a community changemaker, but the jewels in his crown were his children and their illustrious accomplishments.

The Buffalo native served as a deacon at his church and was civic leader, and with his late wife of 70 years, the former Evelyn C. Stanley, had 10 children.

They include two physicians, a pharmacist, three college professors, a teacher, a professional opera singer and a 2021 Grammy Award winner. Two of them also earned PhDs.

His children became a testament to the values, Christian faith, respect for education and work ethic that he instilled in them, according to his daughter-in-law, Tiffany Adams.

Mr. Adams died Saturday at his home in Williamsville. He was 97.

"While raising his children, he carried multiple jobs," she said. "There were times he would go to sleep with his suit on so that when he woke up he could get up and go straight to work."

Mr. Adams earned his high school diploma while attending evening classes and continuing to support his family. He also went on to pursue a bachelor's degree in business administration at the University at Buffalo.

In 1950, he completed a two-year apprenticeship in upholstering before going on to become president of the local union at Barcalo Manufacturing Company.

Mr. Adams received his New York State license in insurance underwriting before becoming a consultant with Met Life, from which he retired after many years of service.

He served as deacon and chairman of the board of deacons at First Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, where he also was president and CEO of the First Shiloh Youth Foundation.

In addition, he was one of the organizers that brought forth the first Black nursing home in Buffalo, Grace Manor Nursing Home, and served on its' board, Tiffany Adams said.

Mr. Adams also served as public relations representative and chairperson for the Black Development Foundation.

Among his cherished possessions was a Bible signed by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Tiffany Adams said.

Mr. Adams is survived by four sons, Peter, John R., Benjamin G. and Dr. Timothy M.; three daughters, Dr. Edna P., Evelyn D. Burgess and Cynthia L. Rice; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral service is scheduled to be held at noon Saturday in First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St.

Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.