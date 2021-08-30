Paul E. Fitzpatrick Jr., 40, Buffalo police detective, Bishop Timon Athletic Hall of Famer

"My brother played for my father," Hart said. "I think it was an honor for him to. He wanted to live up to his name and carry on the legacy and make him proud of him."

He approached sports the same way his father did, his sister said.

"He played the game with everything he had," she said. "He was competitive, but he was a good competitor."

Mr. Fitzpatrick graduated in 1999. He helped his father coach football and later, after his father retired, became a coach, too. And then his father would assist him.

Mr. Fitzpatrick was sworn in to the Buffalo Police Department in 2008.

He wanted to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather.

"He took my grandfather's badge number," Hart said.

He was assigned to the Northeast District – E District on Bailey Avenue – where he earned a reputation as a hard worker who made a point of knowing everything going on in his patrol area.