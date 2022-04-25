WILL - Dorothy M. Age 98, born on June 29, 1923, passed away on April 23, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence “Bub” I. Will; and by her daughters, Kathy and Pattie Will. She is survived by her son, Thomas R. (Laurie) Will; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Dorothy worked at Bell- Aerospace and as a Pre-K teacher at St. Francis of Assisi School in Tonawanda. She retired after 26 years of service. She was a devoted, life-long parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi R. C. Church in Tonawanda. Friends and family are invited to Fretthold & Hamp Funeral Home, INC., located at 37 Adam Street, in Tonawanda, on Tuesday, April 26th, from 6 PM – 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, located at 73 Adam Street, in Tonawanda, on Wednesday, April 27th, beginning at 10 AM. Private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Francis of Assisi Early Education Center.