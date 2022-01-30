SPEERS, Mildred L.

At age 100, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Harold W. “Hap” Speers; loving mother of Craig Edward, (Theresa) Speers, and Kimberly Ann (Marie Johnston) Speers; grandmother of Brendan Patrick (LeighAnn) and Brian Edward Speers; great-grandmother of Aubrey, Ryan, and Brett; daughter of Janko Budimirovich and Ana (Devetak) Budimirovich; sister of Helen (Andrew Russo) and the late Anne, Mary (Stephen) Korach, Michael (Florence), Bernard, Eva, Draga (Joseph) Posster and Sylvia. Predeceased by her canine companions Pierre, Nikki, Boru, and Heidi. Friends may call Sunday, 3-6 PM, at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, 2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst. Facial coverings and social distancing protocols will be observed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 31, at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Drive, Snyder. Please assemble at church. Mildred was a retired RN, 62-year member and volunteer at Christ the King Parish, and a WWII veteran having served with the 96th Evacuation Hospital, the U.S. First Army in Northern France, Belgium, Holland, Rhineland, and German Occupation Campaigns. She was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal, Chevalier. Share online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com