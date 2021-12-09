SMITH - Richard D.

December 4, 2021. Suddenly at home, beloved husband of Janet L. (Brachmann) Smith. Son of the late Richard and Joan (Hiller) Smith. Brother of Deborah (Darrell) Vandover, Edwin (late Cathy) and Joanne Smith. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family will be present for visitation Saturday, December 11, from 2 to 3:30 PM followed by memorial services at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Road. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard‘s name may be made to the 10 Lives Club or the SPCA. Share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com