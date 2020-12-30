SEIDENSPINNER - Maxine E.

December 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Seidenspinner; sister of the late John D. (Shirley) Ceder, Sr.; aunt of John D. Ceder, Jr., Amy (Scott) Hummel and Joanne Pauley. Maxine was a longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church of Amherst. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4-7PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Road), where services will follow at 7PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 850 Dodge Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com