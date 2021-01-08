SCHROER - Arthur N., Jr.

January 7, 2021 age 87 of Clarence Center, NY. Beloved husband of 64 years to Marlene M. (nee Letzner) Schroer; dearest father of Michael (Debby) and Brian (Amanda) Schroer; dear grandfather of Crystal, Eric, Andrew, Brian Jr. and Briana; great- grandfather of Averyana, Ashton and Kasey; son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (nee Dempsey) Schroer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, January 10th, from 1-5 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). Mr. Schroer was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. Before retiring in 1988, Arthur and his wife Marlene were the owners of 7-11, on Losson Rd. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association WNY Chapter.