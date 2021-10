Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 11, 2021. Dear daughter of the late Dorris (Korthals) and Walter George Kuhn. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Wednesday, October 20, from 3-5 PM (Funeral Service at 5 PM). Interment at Clarence-Fillmore Cemetery.