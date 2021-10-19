KAVANAUGH - Zita Courtney (nee Nagle)

Passed away October 18, 2021. Dear mother of Jean Courtney and the late Kevin Courtney. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Kavanaugh and late Ray Courtney. Loving grandmother of Rachael Otto and Mark Courtney. Great-grandmother of Eli and Ivy. Predeceased by her siblings Madonna (Frank) Heilig, Patricia (Louis) Wieder, Donald (Carol), and William (Donna) Nagle. Survived by a loving family of nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10:00AM at St. Bernadette’s Church, 5930 S. Abbott Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made by doing something nice in her name. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com