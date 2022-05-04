EPOLITO, Peter D. Age 74, of Fredonia, NY, passed away on May 2, 2022 at home, peacefully with his loving family by his side, after a four and half year valiant battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born on March 30, 1948 in Dunkirk, NY, to Peter A. and Rose (Alaimo) Epolito. Peter attended Fredonia High School and graduated in 1966. He was drafted in the U.S. Army in March 1968. He completed his basic training and AIT (advanced infantry training) at Fort Dix, NJ. He was stationed in Germany as an E5 Buck Sergeant. He was the Communications Sergeant for C Company 4th Battalion 35th Armor Brigade 4th Armor Division. He attended schools where he trained to repair radios for vehicles, while supervising soldiers. He was discharged on March 16th, 1970 with a good conduct award for his service. After the service, Pete’s construction career began with the Laborer’s Union in 1970. He then went on to work for William F. Cosulich Associates as a construction inspector on the Fredonia Wastewater Treatment Plant and Truck Sewer Lines in 1976. He also worked on the Central Chautauqua Lake Sewer District and Irving Wastewater Treatment Plant and sewer lines in Sunset Bay. His first NYSDOT project as a highway construction inspector was the Resurfacing of Rt. 60 from Sinclairville to Cassadaga in 1984. At this time, Pete also attended JCC and earned his AAS degree in Mechanical Technology. Pete worked on various DOT highway projects in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Wyoming, Niagara, and Erie counties with various consulting engineers. He also worked on various NYS Thruway Authority projects in Erie, Genesee and Chautauqua counties and various Erie County Water Authority projects. He retired from his construction career with Nussbaumer & Clarke Inc. Survivors include his three children, Paula, Danielle and Gary Epolito; two grandchildren, Camille Epolito and Ryan Mendez. In addition, Pete is survived by his sister Jane Lilly; brother-in-law Andrew (Linda) Pacos; and sister-in-law Paulette (James) Wright, and friends who became brothers, Tim McGraw and Ray Pratt. In addition, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends survive. Besides his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his beloved wife and soulmate, Mary Ellen; his brother Gary J. Epolito; and sister Linda Epolito. Peter was a dedicated husband and father first and foremost. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially fishing, traveling and gardening. He was a loyal and devoted friend both on and off the golf course. In addition, Pete loved everything nature, taking rides, crossword puzzles and spending time with family and friends. Memberships include American Legion Post 59 and Holy Trinity Church. Pete was also a past member of the Fredonia Beaver Club. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Kate, Tammy, Morgan and Desiree from Hospice for their outstanding care and support to Pete and his family during this difficult time. Memorial contributions in Pete’s memory may be made to Chautauqua County Hospice, American Legion Post 59 or a charity of one’s choice. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 4-8 PM, at the LARSON-TIMKO FUNERAL HOME, 20 Central Ave., Fredonia, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Church, 1032 Central Avenue, Dunkirk, NY on Friday May 6, 2022 at 10 AM, with the Rev. Dan Walsh officiating (Please assemble at Church). Condolences may be made online at www.larsontimkofuneralhome.com