DZWIGAL - Rita (nee Pilarski) January 3, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Edward Dzwigal, late Florian Mendel, and the late Florian Miller; devoted mother of the late Marilyn Sue (late Ralph) Chiesi, David (Elaine) Miller, Florian (Debbie) Mendel, Wende Gentry, Brian Mendel and her special son Gerald Matthews; cherished grandmother “Grandma Reet” of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving companion of the late Alfred Busch; also survived by nieces, nephews, and the Dzwigal family.Visitation at THE BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St., (corner South Ogden) Thursday from 4-8 pm. Mrs. Dzwigal was a Life Member of the VFW Leonard Post Jr. Post #6251 ladies Auxillary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard’s Church, Friday at 9AM. Please share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com