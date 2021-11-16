CAPPELLAZZO - Ronald L.

November 12, 2021, age 60. Cherished husband of 21 years to Michelle L. (nee Nix); beloved father of Jon and Nate; dear son of Rosalie (nee Raffin) and the late Leo Cappellazzo; son-in-law to Jack Fintz and Kathleen Nix-Fintz; brother to Rick (Linda), Dan (Lori), and Amy (Joanne Rosen) Cappellazzo; uncle, cousin and friend to many. Ron graduated Cleveland Marshall Law in 1989 with his Juris Doctorate and practiced law ever since. He loved to cook and play guitar with brothers and friends. Ron was an avid golfer and hockey player and was proud to pass on those passions to his two sons. Ron was also a member of the Buffalo Regals Hockey Club, winning a state championship in 1975. Subsequently, Ron played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres and for all four years on the varsity team at SUNY Brockport. Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 17th at 4pm at the Busch Funeral Home, 21369 Center Ridge Road, Fairview Park, OH. A local gathering in Western New York in honor of Ron’s life will be held in January 2022, with details to follow.