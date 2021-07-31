BADASZEWSKI - Leona M. “Lee” (nee Ratynski) July 29, 2021. Beloved wife of Deacon Robert W. Badaszewski; devoted mother of Michael J. (Mary Margaret), Paul J. (late Amy), David J., Carl J. (Robin Kitson) and late Robert L. and late Mark W. (Debbie) Badaszewski; loving grandmother of thirteen and great-grandmother of nine; dearest daughter of the late Leo and late Sophia (nee Zima) Ratynski; dear sister of Patricia (Matt) Szudzik and late Theresa Rose (late Donald) Pajek; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family present on Sunday 2-6 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William at Peoria) Monday at 9 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com