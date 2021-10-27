 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BACZKIEWICZ - Gloria M. (nee Baczkowska)
0 comments

BACZKIEWICZ - Gloria M. (nee Baczkowska)

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
BACZKIEWICZ - Gloria M.

BACZKIEWICZ - Gloria M. 

(nee Baczkowska)

 October 25, 2021, age 85. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Frank J. Baczkiewicz; devoted mother of Kenneth P. and Alan G. (Mary) Baczkiewicz; loving grandmother of Henry A. Baczkiewicz; daughter of the late Leon and Mary (nee Piatkowska) Baczkowska; step-daughter of the late Henry Wypiur. Gloria was a teacher aide at Alden Middle School, member of the Porterville Home Bureau, and an inspector at the Board of Elections in Marilla. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel), AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News