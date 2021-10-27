BACZKIEWICZ - Gloria M. (nee Baczkowska)

October 25, 2021, age 85. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Frank J. Baczkiewicz; devoted mother of Kenneth P. and Alan G. (Mary) Baczkiewicz; loving grandmother of Henry A. Baczkiewicz; daughter of the late Leon and Mary (nee Piatkowska) Baczkowska; step-daughter of the late Henry Wypiur. Gloria was a teacher aide at Alden Middle School, member of the Porterville Home Bureau, and an inspector at the Board of Elections in Marilla. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel), AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com