ALEXANDER - Cleo J.

Entered into life October 2, 1921; entered into rest October 30, 2021. Wife of the late Russell L. Alexander; mother of Dr. Renee T. Alexander, David H. (Susan) Alexander and the late Joseph S. Alexander MD; grandmother of Adria Alexander and Jini (David) Thornton; great-grandmother of Trevor Thornton and Cameron Thornton; sister of the late Ruby L. Siggers. Also survived by other relatives. The family will receive friends Wednesday November 3, 2021 10 AM -11 AM, at First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Kenneth Hughes, Principal Celebrant, Reverend Jonathan R. Staples, Eulogist. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 665 Elm Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com