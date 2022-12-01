Monsignor Francis Braun, pastor at St. Mark's in North Buffalo for 30 years

Aug. 12, 1929 – Nov. 23, 2022

For 30 years, the Rev. Francis G. Braun guided St. Mark parishioners with a kindness of spirit and generosity that made him a beloved pastor among the North Buffalo Catholic congregation.

Nowhere did he enjoy his role more than at the schoolhouse door.

Every morning, Monsignor Braun stood outside the St. Mark school entrance, rain or shine, watching and greeting students as they headed to their classrooms. Even when he lost some mobility in his final year as pastor in 2010, he stood in front of the rectory, using a cane for support.

Monsignor Braun died Nov. 23 in McAuley Residence, Town of Tonawanda, at the age of 93.

He arrived at St. Mark's in 1980 during a period of uncertainty for diocesan schools. While other pastors were closing schools, Monsignor Braun made St. Mark School his top priority and his passion. He added sports teams, and even encouraged families to scrape together tuition payments before giving to the collection basket on Sundays. By the time he retired, St. Mark's attracted students from 15 ZIP codes and remains a thriving school.

Many came from nearby schools that had closed. Katie Wolf remembers how he embraced her family when her daughter's school closed.

"He took me aside, poured me a drink, and held my hand, and he said, 'There's always a home for you at St. Mark's,' " she recalled. "Not a place. He said home. I remember that moment vividly because that's when I knew everything would be OK."

In 2009, the Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo presented a bishop's medal to Monsignor Braun to honor his contribution to Catholic education.

Kevin Spitler, who coached basketball at the school for 24 years, said the pastor showed up to a lot of games. At school baseball games in Delaware Park, Spitler would hear baseball chatter – the playful phrases or chants by fielders before each pitch – coming from behind the backstop from Monsignor Braun.

"He loved to go to those games and stand behind the backstop," Spitler said.

For many parishioners, especially school families, the poignant moments came during the Christmas Eve vigil and pageant. In the opening procession, Monsignor Braun would carry the infant child of a proud parishioner toward a cradle at the front of the church, a living symbol of the baby Jesus.

"He was like a real shepherd of his flock, carrying the smallest, youngest, littlest sheep of the flock," Spitler said.

Born in Buffalo to the late George and Mary Hennessy Braun, the monsignor attended grade school at St. James and graduated from Canisius High School in 1947. He earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy from St. Bonaventure University and a master's degree in English from Canisius College in 1965. He was ordained in 1954 after finishing his studies at Christ the King Seminary at St. Bonaventure. He served as an assistant pastor at a handful of parishes before joining the faculty at Bishop Turner High School, where he taught from 1962 to 1979.

After a short stint at Christ the King parish in Snyder, he was appointed pastor at St. Mark in August 1980.

He was passionate about Buffalo, and without fail at his daily morning Mass, he prayed for “those who serve our city.” He would list police officers, firefighters, street and sanitation crews. His homilies were as apt to include history lessons and memories of North Buffalo and Kensington Bailey as anything else.

He demonstrated a special attachment to those in the military, praying for those in the armed services, often wearing an Army hoodie and hanging a West Point banner in the back of the church.

Some of his seminary classmates were killed in Korea. Fifteen of the boys he taught at Bishop Turner died in Vietnam. In 2007, he spoke about the losses in an interview with then-Buffalo News columnist Donn Esmonde.

"All of these people," he said, shaking his head, "dying in service to our country."

His weekly Sunday Masses at the time included prayers for 13 service people connected to the parish. Pictures of some of them hung in the halls of the school. Each class, in grades K through 8, adopted a service person every year.

Dave Wilkins' nearly six decades of friendship with the monsignor started in 1965, when Wilkins, then a 14-year-old whose father had just died, showed up at Bishop Turner. It was the monsignor's task to help him get through the admission process at the school, where the monsignor taught English and religion and was also athletic director.

"He couldn't have been nicer, and we struck up a friendship that lasted until the day he died," Wilkins said.

Wilkins was at the first Mass the monsignor celebrated upon being named pastor of St. Mark's.

"He put his arm around me, as I introduced him to my wife and kids, and he said, 'We're starting baseball up here, and I need a coach.' "

That was the first of many times Wilkins – and many others in the parish – said yes to him. Monsignor Braun relished his time with parishioners at the parish's Holy Name Society meetings, fish fries, bingo nights, Bills outings, lunches and school sporting events.

The depth of Wilkins' friendship with him showed in 2009, when the monsignor presided at the funeral of Wilkins' wife, Maryann.

"When my wife died a week before Christmas, he looked at me – and he knew my wife so well – and he said instead of the usual funeral music, why don't we do Christmas music. You know how much your wife loved Christmas."

So the hymns included "O Holy Night" and "O Come All Ye Faithful."

"It fit Maryann perfectly," Wilkins said. "He was right. It's an example of how he got to know people."

Monsignor Braun is survived by a brother, Paul; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Mark Catholic Church, 401 Woodward Ave., followed by burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.