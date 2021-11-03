Michael Mombrea Sr., 100, Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Fame cameraman

Dec. 6, 1920 – Nov. 3, 2021
Michael J. Mombrea Sr., a Buffalo broadcasting pioneer and World War II Army Air Corps veteran, died Wednesday at his Town of Tonawanda home, surrounded by family. He was 100.
Following his service as a pilot instructor in the Air Corps, Mr. Mombrea went to school under the G.I. Bill to get his education in the then-brand new medium of television, after which he launched a 32-year career as a news cameraman for WBEN – later WIVB – Channel 4 News in Buffalo. From there, he had a front row seat to observe and chronicle the day-to-day events – big and small – that shaped local and national history through the tumultuous 1960s and 70s.
"I tried to reach out to people with compassion in the stories I covered," Mr. Mombrea wrote in a Buffalo News "My View" column that was published on June 20, 2017. He was a regular contributor to the opinion page feature.
"I covered many interesting stories locally and all over the world, including going to Rome for the installation of Pope John Paul II. I also filmed Mother Teresa when she gave the commencement address at Niagara University in 1981. I covered every Democratic and Republican national political convention from 1968 to 1976. I was tear gassed in Chicago when a riot broke out at Grant Park. I also felt the sting of tear gas in Buffalo during riots at Allentown and at the University at Buffalo," he added.
Mr. Mombrea, who was described in an Aug. 12, 2018 Buffalo News feature story about his service in the Air Corps as "a charming raconteur, with a gift for putting strangers at ease," was born in Buffalo of Italian immigrant parents.
"I’m fortunate to have been born into a close-knit Italian family that came to this great country to seek a better life," Mr. Mombrea wrote in another "My View" column from November 2018.
"My relatives had to overcome the disadvantage of not having a formal education and the effort of learning a new language. I’m so proud that they passed down the morals and ethics that I hope will be extended to future members of our family. They also instilled in us a strong faith to overcome life’s obstacles," he said.
Mr. Mombrea was working for American Optical – manufacturing prisms for Navy periscopes – when the United States was drawn into World War II following the bombing at Pearl Harbor. Flat feet, he said, precluded him from considering enlistment in the Army. Instead, he served three years in the Air Corps, from 1942 to 1945, stateside, though not without danger to his personal safety.
"The training was intense, and I was in two flying incidents that were nearly fatal," he wrote in 2018.
Mr. Mombrea was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall Of Fame in 2007. He was especially proud to have two of his sons, John and Mike Jr., follow in his footsteps as part of the Channel 4 news team.
Mr. Mombrea dedicated the last 30 years of his life to working with the Pro Life movement and received an accommodation directly from Pope Francis.
He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, the former Fay Tortora, who died in 2013.
He is survived by three sons, Michael Jr., Joseph and John; two daughters, Mary Myers and Judy; a brother, Joseph; a sister, Frances Silveri; 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Town of Tonawanda.