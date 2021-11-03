Michael Mombrea Sr., 100, Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Fame cameraman

Mr. Mombrea, who was described in an Aug. 12, 2018 Buffalo News feature story about his service in the Air Corps as "a charming raconteur, with a gift for putting strangers at ease," was born in Buffalo of Italian immigrant parents.

"I’m fortunate to have been born into a close-knit Italian family that came to this great country to seek a better life," Mr. Mombrea wrote in another "My View" column from November 2018.

"My relatives had to overcome the disadvantage of not having a formal education and the effort of learning a new language. I’m so proud that they passed down the morals and ethics that I hope will be extended to future members of our family. They also instilled in us a strong faith to overcome life’s obstacles," he said.

Mr. Mombrea was working for American Optical – manufacturing prisms for Navy periscopes – when the United States was drawn into World War II following the bombing at Pearl Harbor. Flat feet, he said, precluded him from considering enlistment in the Army. Instead, he served three years in the Air Corps, from 1942 to 1945, stateside, though not without danger to his personal safety.

"The training was intense, and I was in two flying incidents that were nearly fatal," he wrote in 2018.