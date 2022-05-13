Michael J. Stillwell, 56, ran executive search firm

Oct. 29, 1965 – May 5, 2022

Michael J. Stillwell, who founded an executive search firm, died on May 5 in Buffalo General Medical Center. He was 56.

A native of Buffalo, he joined the General Motors Acceptance Corp. on Long Island, before working for Pinnacle Search, where he recruited executives for some of the country's biggest companies.

In 2008, Mr. Stillwell started an executive search firm of his own, which he named Stalwarteffort.

The Amherst resident ran his search firm until the time of his death.

He graduated from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in Kenmore. At the high school, he played for the Marauders football team and earned recognition as an All-Catholic player. He also played football at Hobart College. He would later become a varsity assistant football coach at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute.

Mr. Stillwell was a 1987 graduate of SUNY Oswego.

Mr. Stillwell most enjoyed his leisure time fishing. He liked deep sea fishing, including the pursuit of trophy tarpon that can weigh 150 to 200 pounds.

Mr. Stillwell had also been a member of the Town of Tonawanda's little league football's Kenmore Packers.

Survivors include a son, Samuel Cilano; his mother, Elizabeth Stillwell; and three sisters, Susan Stillwell, Sandra Stasiak and Sara Stoeckl.

A Memorial Mass was offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, in St. Joseph's University Parish, 3269 Main St., in Buffalo.

