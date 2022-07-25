Mercedes Banks Russow, 102, a Mrs. New York who wrote stories and played music

Oct. 5, 1919 – July 3, 2022

Mercedes Banks Russow won the Mrs. New York competition in 1958.

She had to cook a meal, set the table, sew and more when competing for the title.

But there was more to her life than pageant titles.

Mrs. Russow helped publish an instructional course by her mother, became a newspaper correspondent, played the violin in a symphony and wrote and conducted a tribute march.

Mrs. Russow died July 3 in Edmond, Okla., after falling ill with Covid-19. She was 102.

Her daughter Carla Borgersen recalls her having a class “all of her own.”

"She just was very classy,” she said of her mother.

Mrs. Russow previously lived in Orchard Park and Hamburg.

Some six decades ago, Mrs. Russow wrote for several years as a correspondent for The Buffalo Evening News.

In music circles, she played violin with the Orchard Park Symphony for many years. She wrote and conducted a “Quaker Town March” with the symphony in 1957 to pay tribute to police and firefighters.

She moved back to Hamburg in 2002, where she took part in a piano group.

She later moved to live with her youngest daughter in Oklahoma, where she continued playing piano by ear, playing in church and with the Senior Follies in Edmond until she was 99.

She had many interests, including a rock collection. She was able to talk about science, sports and other subjects.

Her son-in-law, David Borgersen, an engineer, recalls when she once stopped by his office for a talk.

"She indicated that she has been reading a book on Marie Curie, and it talked about integral calculus," he said. "She then asked, "Can you explain integral calculus to me?' " Borgersen said.

In addition to her Mrs. New York title, she was a first runner-up in the Mrs. America contest.

In the 1960s, Mrs. Russow helped publish an instructional course by her mother, Pauline Troyer Banks, called “Direct Approach to Reading and Spelling.”

Following the example of her mother, Mrs. Russow tutored adults and children in phonics for many years in Hamburg and in Indiana, where she and her husband had moved in 1972.

A native of Indianapolis, she married Carlton Haynes Russow in 1943. Her husband, who worked at R.C. Neal Co. in Buffalo, died in 1992.

In addition to Carla Borgersen, she is survived by two other daughters, Tamara Yekich and Narda Cornwall; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held on July 9 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Guthrie, Okla.