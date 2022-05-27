Max R. Chudy Jr., 97, paper company executive, World War II veteran

Aug. 24, 1924 – May 20, 2022

Max R. Chudy Jr., a World War II veteran who later moved to Orchard Park and ran paper companies, died on Friday, May 20, 2022. He was 97.

In 1973, after his father died, Mr. Chudy took over the management of Chudy Paper, Rochester Paper and Buffalo Paper. The businesses were located on Bailey Avenue.

Over his career, Mr. Chudy handled supermarket and restaurant supply orders, as well as paper bags by the truckload. In addition, he did sales work for the companies and would check on customers such as Johnny's Lunch in Jamestown and Federal Meat Market.

Mr. Chudy retired when he was 87.

Mr. Chudy spent time serving on the boards of directors for organizations, among them the Union Camp Paper Co. in Georgia and Villa Maria College.

He attended East High School

and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

During World War II, Mr. Chudy served for four years in the Army.

In 1959, he moved to Orchard Park.

His wife, the former Norinne Maltbie, died in November 2019.

Survivors include two sons, Dr. Max R. III and Norman; three daughters, Louise Scuchter, Jeanette Farrell and Mary Bates; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.