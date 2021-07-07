Mary M. Sullivan, 89, attorney earned law degree at 50

She and James F. Walterich married in 1960.

Ms. Sullivan owned Fischer's in 1972 when it was destroyed by a flood, her son said. "They had 13 feet of water in the restaurant and had to rebuild it from the ground up," he said.

While operating the restaurant, Ms. Sullivan returned to school, earning a bachelor's degree from St. Bonaventure University in 1978, making the dean's list and receiving the Eastman Kodak Award for Academic Excellence. She earned a juris doctorate degree from the University at Buffalo School of Law in 1981, when she was 50 years old.

She had served as a town justice in Portville for a few years in the early 1980s, her son said, and after graduation, she worked as a staff attorney at the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, doing public defender work.

In the mid-1980s, Ms. Sullivan worked for Cattaraugus County Social Services and Family Court.

She semi-retired in 2006, but continued to work for another six years as a law guardian in Family Court "for kids who needed a lawyer during proceedings," her son said.

Ms. Sullivan was a member of the State Magistrate Association and a charter member and treasurer of the Women's Bar Association.