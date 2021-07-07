Mary M. Sullivan, 89, attorney earned law degree at 50

Oct. 16, 1931 – July 3, 2021
When Mary M. Sullivan was being interviewed for the outstanding woman award from the Enchanted Mountain Business and Professional Women's Club in 1985, she was asked, "What do you see as the place for a woman in the business world?"
Her reply was straightforward: A woman's place is "in any position she considers herself capable of filling. I do not see categories as male or female in any field of endeavor. A woman should choose a field of interest and go for it."
Ms. Sullivan won the award.
That same year, she was the first woman to run for district attorney in Cattaraugus County, her son James D. Walterich said.
A longtime businesswoman and attorney, Mary M. Sullivan of Olean died after a long illness at the Pines Nursing Home in Olean. She was 89.
Ms. Sullivan was born in Buffalo, one of seven children of James and Marie Harper Sullivan. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1948, then worked as an AT&T switchboard operator for several years, her son said.
In her profession, "She was always a hard-working person, and she became the supervisor," her son said. "She got into a dispute with the manager because he didn't think a woman should have the rank she had, so she quit," and in 1968 bought Fischer's Restaurant in Portville, he said.
She and James F. Walterich married in 1960.
Ms. Sullivan owned Fischer's in 1972 when it was destroyed by a flood, her son said. "They had 13 feet of water in the restaurant and had to rebuild it from the ground up," he said.
While operating the restaurant, Ms. Sullivan returned to school, earning a bachelor's degree from St. Bonaventure University in 1978, making the dean's list and receiving the Eastman Kodak Award for Academic Excellence. She earned a juris doctorate degree from the University at Buffalo School of Law in 1981, when she was 50 years old.
She had served as a town justice in Portville for a few years in the early 1980s, her son said, and after graduation, she worked as a staff attorney at the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, doing public defender work.
In the mid-1980s, Ms. Sullivan worked for Cattaraugus County Social Services and Family Court.
She semi-retired in 2006, but continued to work for another six years as a law guardian in Family Court "for kids who needed a lawyer during proceedings," her son said.
Ms. Sullivan was a member of the State Magistrate Association and a charter member and treasurer of the Women's Bar Association.
She assisted with the Miss New York State pageant in the 1960s, when it was in Olean, and participated and organized shows presented by the Kiwanis Club, her son said. She was a past president of the Zonta Club and a judge at Special Olympics and for Modern Language Day at St. Bonaventure.
Ms. Sullivan provided legal assistance and raised money to establish the Olean wing of the Civil Air Patrol.
In 1985, she was the first woman to run for the office of district attorney in Cattaraugus County. She was not elected.
James F. Walterich died in 1989; Ms. Sullivan's daughter, Marie Grossman, died in 1992.
Ms. Sullivan is survived by two sons, James D. and Dennis E. Walterich; a brother, George Sullivan; a sister, Delores Sullivan; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Bonaventure Church, 95 E. Main St., Allegany.