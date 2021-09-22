Marjorie Caisse Walline, 85, was nurse, teacher and nurse paralegal

After winning a scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in nursing at The Catholic University of America, she "moved to Washington, D.C., as a young woman without knowing anyone in the city," her daughter said. She worked at Georgetown University/Providence Hospital during her studies and earned a master's degree in 1963.

Mrs. Walline met her husband-to-be, James E. Walline, while he was stationed at the U.S. Army military installation at Fort Devens, outside of Boston. They married in Massachusetts in 1963.

The family moved to Western New York when Mr. Walline was hired as principal of Pembroke High School in 1972. After living for a few years in Clarence Center, they moved to Amherst, where they lived for more than 40 years.

Mrs. Walline was a full-time assistant professor of nursing at D’Youville College from 1978 until the mid-1980s, teaching classes in medical-surgical nursing and supervising student placements in local hospitals and nursing homes.

"She always taught her students to be responsible and compassionate to their patients," Megan Walline said. An evaluation from the head of the college's Division of Nursing noted Mrs. Walline's "very high standards" and added that "her care and concern for her students" was "far beyond the usual adviser role."