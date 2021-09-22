Marjorie Caisse Walline, 85, was nurse, teacher and medical investigator

Oct. 1, 1935 – Sept. 12, 2021
When Marjorie Caisse Walline began working as a nurse in 1974 in the intensive care unit and emergency department at the new Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, the mother of six children age 10 and under joked that she went to work to "get a break."
All her life, Mrs. Walline expertly juggled significant educational, professional and personal responsibilities, as a registered nurse, a clinical instructor and assistant professor of nursing, a nurse paralegal in a law firm, and an involved and supportive mother.
Mrs. Walline died in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital after a long illness. The Amherst resident was 85.
"I am in awe of how she did it all," Megan Walline said in her mother's eulogy. "She did so much. She was there for every event, every activity, every mishap, every broken heart. She knitted beautiful sweaters for us, took us on fun vacations, cheered for us at Little League and football and field hockey games and figure skating competitions, clapped the loudest at musicals and plays."
Mrs. Walline was born Marjorie Ann Caisse in New Brunswick, N.J., the younger of two children of Dorothy Rouisse Caisse and Francis Walter Caisse. She grew up in Leominster, Mass., graduating from Burbank Hospital School of Nursing and Fitchburg State College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, she worked as a clinical instructor at Boston College/Boston City Hospital and at Beth Israel Hospital.
After winning a scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in nursing at The Catholic University of America, she "moved to Washington, D.C., as a young woman without knowing anyone in the city," her daughter said. She worked at Georgetown University/Providence Hospital during her studies and earned a master's degree in 1963.
Mrs. Walline met her husband-to-be, James E. Walline, while he was stationed at the U.S. Army military installation at Fort Devens, outside of Boston. They married in Massachusetts in 1963.
The family moved to Western New York when Mr. Walline was hired as principal of Pembroke High School in 1972. After living for a few years in Clarence Center, they moved to Amherst, where they lived for 47 years.
Mrs. Walline was a full-time assistant professor of nursing at D’Youville College from 1978 until the mid-1980s, teaching classes in medical-surgical nursing and supervising student placements in local hospitals and nursing homes.
"She always taught her students to be responsible and compassionate to their patients," Megan Walline said. An evaluation from the head of the college's Division of Nursing noted Mrs. Walline's "very high standards" and added that "her care and concern for her students" was "far beyond the usual adviser role."
Mrs. Walline then worked as a medical consultant at the Law Office of Dempsey & Dempsey, where she advocated for patients who had been injured by medical malpractice. She would pore through intricate medical records and carefully look for errors.
"She found a place that appealed to her sense of justice," Megan Walline said. "She loved it there. She was so smart. She would sit at our dining room table with reams of medical records, and go through and figure out where they made a mistake. I'm a lawyer, and I used to see her do that, and I'd say, 'Mom, that's amazing!'"
Mrs. Walline "was able to explain complicated medical procedures in ways that everyone could understand," Megan Walline said. "She just wanted to see people treated with justice and fairness."
She retired in 2003.
As they grew, Mrs. Walline encouraged her six children and supported their interests and activities.
"She raised three super-strong daughters and three super-strong sons," Megan Walline said.
She sewed and beaded the dresses her daughters wore in figure skating competitions, then watched them compete.
She attended football and baseball games, musicals and plays, and once nearly ran the Marine Corps Marathon with her daughter Megan, following and encouraging her along the route.
A talented cook, baker, knitter and a voracious reader, she loved summer trips to Maine.
When her husband, who was principal of Grand Island Senior High School and later of Cardinal O’Hara High School, was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, Mrs. Walline cared for him at home before his death on Jan. 30, 2013.
Besides Megan Walline, Mrs. Walline is survived by two other daughters, Martha Bouquin and Jennifer Chudyk; three sons, James Edward Jr., Matthew and Michael Walline; and nine grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Sept. 17 in Beach Tuyn Funeral Home in Williamsville.
As a tribute to Mrs. Walline's enthusiastic, front-row support of her son, director and choreographer Michael Walline, at her service MusicalFare performers sang two hymns and "Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables, a musical she loved.