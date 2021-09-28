Lucille A. Battaglia, 83, was beloved 'Mrs. B' to high school students

Dec. 9, 1937 – Sept. 25, 2021
When Williamsville East High School's Class of 1988 had to choose their commencement speaker, they unanimously picked Lucille A. Battaglia, co-president of the PTA, whom they affectionately called "Mrs. B."
"It is not an exaggeration to say that she chaperoned every single solitary high school event we had," her daughter Kara Currie said. "Even if she had to change her plans, she would move heaven and earth to get to those events."
Mrs. Battaglia also hosted the construction of the homecoming float for years, cooking a feast for the students while they worked. Then she drove the float, which was sometimes built on a work truck with a stick shift, in the parade.
Lucille Battaglia died in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital after a brief illness. The East Amherst resident was 83.
Whether she was preparing a St. Joseph's Day meal for 100 people or setting an extra place – or six – for last-minute holiday guests, "service to others was her life," her sister Cynthia DiLorenzo Gross said.
"My mom was all about everybody else," Mrs. Battaglia's daughter Laura Saffire said.
She was born Lucille Ann DiLorenzo in Buffalo, the second of four children of Anthony and Angeline Panzarella DiLorenzo. She grew up in Snyder and was a 1955 graduate of Amherst Central High School.
In 1959, she earned a bachelor's degree from Rosary Hill, now Daemen College. The same year, she married Richard S. Battaglia on Aug. 22 in St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church in Eggertsville.
From the time her children were small, she emphasized "etiquette and social graces," inspired by Emily Post, Miss Manners and her mother-in-law, Currie said. She set her table beautifully and cooked her children breakfast every morning, which astonished their friends who slept over, her daughters said.
Being asked to speak to the Class of 1988, which was her daughter Kara Currie's class, "was a very proud, proud time in her life," Currie said. Her classmates loved her mother's help with the homecoming float and her homemade brownies, cookies, pizza, stuffed shells and mac and cheese.
"Everybody came for the food," Currie said. "She also drove the float, this big huge truck, and she was so proud of that."
Mrs. Battaglia also taught religious education for years at St. Gregory the Great in Amherst and at St. Mary's in Swormville.
In the classes, she offered theology lessons, as well as guidance and support while the students confronted the challenges of adolescence.
"We knew that the safest place in the world to talk about these important and sensitive issues was with her," Currie said.
While most religious education classes ended after the students received the sacrament of confirmation, Mrs. Battaglia asked her daughter's class if they wanted to continue.
"Before she even got the question out, they said yes, they wanted to keep meeting," Currie said. "She loved every second of it."
"Everybody called her 'Mrs. B,' and when they would see her, even over the summer, they would come flying over to see her," Currie added. "These kids adored her, and she loved them."
Starting in 1989, Mrs. Battaglia worked as a preschool teacher at New Experience Nursery School, mostly at the St. Gregory the Great location.
In an online condolence post, a woman recalled Mrs. Battaglia's patience with her son when she was his preschool teacher. That son is now 34.
Mrs. Battaglia was an accomplished cook and hostess who enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home.
"There was always tons of food," her daughter Laura Saffire said. "That's how her world worked. She was always entertaining, holidays, dinner parties, baby showers, gourmet group. Everyone knew that if you were at my mom's house you would have more then enough, and she just brought everyone together."
In the 1960s, the family joined St. Gregory the Great Church, and she served on the Bishop’s Committee.
"She was a devout Catholic," said Cynthia DiLorenzo Gross, and when she and Mrs. Battaglia's children were young, "she used to take us to church all the time to light candles. She was a person who loved being in church and would go there to sit, for peace. She was very devoted."
Mrs. Battaglia was a member of the Women’s Board of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and the Canisius College Scholarship Associates.
She compiled generations of family recipes in a book and made copies, her sister said, to preserve the dishes and techniques for the future.
Besides her daughters, Laura Saffire and Kara Currie, Mrs. Battaglia is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard Battaglia; a son, Samuel Battaglia; two sisters, Cynthia DiLorenzo Gross Esq. and Mary Jane Pilat; a brother, F. Clifford DiLorenzo; and nine grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Gregory the Great Church.