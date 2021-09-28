Lucille A. Battaglia, 83, was beloved 'Mrs. B' to high school students

While most religious education classes ended after the students received the sacrament of confirmation, Mrs. Battaglia asked her daughter's class if they wanted to continue.

"Before she even got the question out, they said yes, they wanted to keep meeting," Currie said. "She loved every second of it."

"Everybody called her 'Mrs. B,' and when they would see her, even over the summer, they would come flying over to see her," Currie added. "These kids adored her, and she loved them."

Starting in 1989, Mrs. Battaglia worked as a preschool teacher at New Experience Nursery School, mostly at the St. Gregory the Great location.

In an online condolence post, a woman recalled Mrs. Battaglia's patience with her son when she was his preschool teacher. That son is now 34.

Mrs. Battaglia was an accomplished cook and hostess who enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home.

"There was always tons of food," her daughter Laura Saffire said. "That's how her world worked. She was always entertaining, holidays, dinner parties, baby showers, gourmet group. Everyone knew that if you were at my mom's house you would have more then enough, and she just brought everyone together."