Lucia Carlotta Maina Beck, 89, sang with local big bands and in musical theater

In 1979, she graduated from UB with a master's degree in humanities that included the study of theater, music and dance. Her master’s thesis was a one-woman multimedia presentation, “Beck on Brecht,” performed at the Katherine Cornell Theatre. She was advised by the playwright and drama critic Eric Bentley, under whom she studied.

"She got into musical theater later on when she was at UB and got her master's and was working with the theater department there," Lawrence said.

In 1981, she wrote, edited and directed a four-part documentary on death and dying that was aired on WBFO.

Mrs. Beck was a member of the Courtyard Theatre from 1969 to 1975. She also acted in many local productions, including roles in “As You Like It” and “The Tempest” with Shakespeare in the Park under Elkin's direction. She also was active in numerous productions with SUNY Buffalo Center for Theatre Research, Williamsville Theatre Group, the Rooftop Players at D’Youville College and summer stock in Alexandria Bay with the New York State Community Theatre Project.