Lucia Carlotta Maina Beck, 89, sang with local big bands and in musical theater

Feb. 13, 1932 – Nov. 22, 2021
Lucia Carlotta Maina Beck loved to sing, whether it was with a big band, in a church choir, a classical concert or in musical theater.
Over the years, the Canandaigua native honed her craft to perform on a variety of local stages and venues, as well teach in the Buffalo Public Schools. Mrs. Beck, who enjoyed a long career in the arts, died on Nov. 22 at the McAuley Residence in Kenmore, where she had lived for the past two years. She was 89.
According to her daughter Cindy Lawrence, Mrs. Beck first developed her interest in performing while attending Canandaigua Academy.
"When she was younger and at Canadaigua Academy, she was influenced by a particular nun there. I have a book of Gregorian chants that she gave to my mother," Lawrence said.
She said her mother also was involved in singing sacred choral music in the choir at Canandaigua Academy, which influenced her path.
In 1951, Mrs. Beck attended Nazareth College in Rochester on a scholarship, and majored in vocal music, with a minor in piano.
She was a 1954 graduate of Fredonia State Teacher’s College, where she majored in vocal music education and put herself through school by earning money from singing with local big bands.
"When she went to Fredonia – and I don't know if this was a genuine interest or a necessity – she paid her way through Fredonia by singing in bands. That how she met my father," Lawrence said.
In 1954, she married George E. Beck, Jr., a trumpet player whom she met at Fredonia. The couple eventually had six children together, but divorced in 1975.
Even after she married and had children, Mrs. Beck would sing with local bands on special occasions.
"She continued that, even when we were younger. I remember how I loved listening to her rehearse or practice when she would do some gigs with bands in the area," Lawrence said.
From 1971 to 1975, Mrs. Beck taught vocal music in the Buffalo Public Schools and at Casey Middle School in the Williamsville Central School District.
From 1975 to 1978, she took part in a graduate teaching and acting fellowship. She also was a graduate teaching assistant in the University at Buffalo theater department under the supervision of professor and department chairman Saul Elkin. During this time, she also established and presented a program, which she took into area high schools to promote the theater department program.
In the late 1980s, she became a self-employed massage therapist, working privately and also working out of the Buffalo Athletic Club on Delaware Avenue.
In 1979, she graduated from UB with a master's degree in humanities that included the study of theater, music and dance. Her master’s thesis was a one-woman multimedia presentation, “Beck on Brecht,” performed at the Katherine Cornell Theatre. She was advised by the playwright and drama critic Eric Bentley, under whom she studied.
"She got into musical theater later on when she was at UB and got her master's and was working with the theater department there," Lawrence said.
In 1981, she wrote, edited and directed a four-part documentary on death and dying that was aired on WBFO.
Mrs. Beck was a member of the Courtyard Theatre from 1969 to 1975. She also acted in many local productions, including roles in “As You Like It” and “The Tempest” with Shakespeare in the Park under Elkin's direction. She also was active in numerous productions with SUNY Buffalo Center for Theatre Research, Williamsville Theatre Group, the Rooftop Players at D’Youville College and summer stock in Alexandria Bay with the New York State Community Theatre Project.
She also sang with vocal groups ranging from oratorio operatic work to popular music. She performed with Reinagel Singers, Jongleurs, Schola Cantorum and most recently with Buffalo Choral Arts Society. One of the highlights of her choral experience was touring Europe with Buffalo Choral Arts in 1994, 1997 and 1999 where they performed at cathedrals and other venues across the continent. She also performed Evensong Service with that group at the Washington National Cathedral, and the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage in 2011.
She is survived by three daughters, Cindy Lawrence, Julie Starr and Lynn Beck; three sons, Bruce, Greg and Chris Beck; two granddaughters and a great-grandchild.
A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Well Buffalo, Bethel Campus 995 Dodge Road, Getzville.