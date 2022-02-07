Leonard A. Castrianno, 82, lost his son in the Sept. 11 attacks

At that point, in 2003, the remains of Mr. Castrianno's son still had not been identified.

Leonard M. Castrianno had been employed at Cantor Fitzgerald on the 105th floor of one of the World Trade Center buildings.

Mr. Castrianno had a difficult time facing and getting through the anniversary of Sept. 11 every year, said Lynn Castrianno, one of his daughters.

“He dreaded it and would get angry,” she said of her father. “There was no sense of calm.”

Her father would react by being sad, Lynn Castrianno said.

“When my brother died in that attack, it probably took a part of his soul ... that day,” she added.

The loss of his son was probably very difficult for her father in various ways, his daughter said.

“He slowed down,” she said. “It came at a cost.”

Over the years, when it came to her father and his efforts connected to the Sept. 11 attacks, he became focused on three projects, Lynn Castrianno said.