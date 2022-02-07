Leonard A. Castrianno, 82, lost his son in the Sept. 11 attacks

July 8, 1939 – Jan. 31, 2022
Leonard A. Castrianno endured one of the most devastating things a parent can have to bear.
And unlike most people, he was forced to deal with it in full view of the public. And for not just a day or two, but for the past two decades.
Mr. Castrianno lost his son, Leonard M., in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.
His son died at just 30, at the beginning of a promising, talented life.
Mr. Castrianno himself died Jan. 31, in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, following congestive heart failure. He was 82.
"When I saw that building collapse," Mr. Castrianno recalled shortly after the attacks, "I knew in my heart of hearts that my son was dead."
Again, almost two years after the attacks, in August 2003, Mr. Castrianno was forced to grieve publicly for his son.
Mr. Castrianno held on to an urn full of Ground Zero soil, which had become a way to keep his son commemorated, as described in a story in The Buffalo News.
"This is it," Mr. Castrianno said, then, of his son.
At that point, in 2003, the remains of Mr. Castrianno's son still had not been identified.
Leonard M. Castrianno had been employed at Cantor Fitzgerald on the 105th floor of one of the World Trade Center buildings.
Mr. Castrianno had a difficult time facing and getting through the anniversary of Sept. 11 every year, said Lynn Castrianno, one of his daughters.
“He dreaded it and would get angry,” she said of her father. “There was no sense of calm.”
Her father would react by being sad, Lynn Castrianno said.
“When my brother died in that attack, it probably took a part of his soul ... that day,” she added.
The loss of his son was probably very difficult for her father in various ways, his daughter said.
“He slowed down,” she said. “It came at a cost.”
Over the years, when it came to her father and his efforts connected to the Sept. 11 attacks, he became focused on three projects, Lynn Castrianno said.
His chief interests linked to Sept. 11 included an independent commission on the attacks, as well as a memorial scholarship in his son's name and having a memorial in Amherst, she said.
Mr. Castrianno had lobbied for an Independent Commission to study how the 9/11 attacks occurred and set up a scholarship fund in his son's memory.
Mr. Castrianno was a resident of Williamsville.
During his professional career, Mr. Castrianno had worked for Bridgestone/Firestone, including as a district manager.
Lynne Castrianno said her father worked in tire sales for his whole career
“My father was a people person,” she said. “He could talk to anybody.”
Mr. Castrianno retired in 2000.
A Buffalo native, he had served earlier in his life in the U.S. Navy between 1957 and 1959.
In July 1986, he married the former Nancy Widger.
His wife died in May 2019.
In addition to losing his son on Sept. 11, Mr. Castrianno had suffered the death of one of his daughters, Carolyn Castrianno, who died of bronchial pneumonia in May 1996.
He liked to golf and belonged to Tan Tara Golf Course.
Survivors include two daughters, Lynn Marie Castrianno and Leigh Macadlo; a sister, Carol Mueller; and four grandchildren.