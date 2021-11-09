Laurence H. Woodward, 76, worked entire career at Magavern Magavern Grimm

Feb. 19, 1945 – Oct. 30, 2021

Despite being diagnosed more than 30 years ago with a progressive neurological disease, Laurence H. Woodward kept his positive, cheerful outlook, his wife said, and continued excelling in his legal career.

"Everybody described him as the eternal optimist; he saw the world through rose-colored glasses all the time," said his wife, Jane Woodward. "He never let things get him down. He was always very positive."

Mr. Woodward, 76, died of complications of spinocerebellar degeneration, which he had battled for more than 30 years. A resident of Williamsville, Mr. Woodward had lived in the GreenFields Nursing Facility in Lancaster for several months.

His optimism and resiliency came in handy when his wife entered local politics. She was the first woman appointed to the Amherst Planning Board, where she was also chair, and was a member of the Amherst Town Board for 15 years.

"He was very supportive," Jane Woodward said. "He was very encouraging. He would say, 'If that's what you think is right, that's what you should do.' He was the same way with our children, supporting anything they wanted to do."